Updated polls give Mississippi State its first shot at a top 10 upset
The main top 25 college football rankings have been updated and Mississippi State will get its chance to upset a top 10 team Saturday night at Davis Wade Stadium.
Of course, the “top 10” part of that depends on what poll you look at.
The Sun Devils defeated Northern Arizona 38-19 last weekend as the No. 11 ranked team in both the AP Top 25 Pool and US LBM Coaches’ Poll. On Tuesday, they were ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 12 in the US LBM Coaches’ Poll.
Below you can find the complete top 25 of each of those polls. Whether or not Mississippi State is facing a top 10 opponent entirely depends on which poll you look at.
Traditionally, though, the AP poll has been the source for those types of announcements, so the Bulldogs aren’t getting their chance at a top 10 this week (reminder that Georgia and Texas are both scheduled to come to Starkville).
So, that bit of motivation won’t be available to Mississippi State or its fans. But, don’t worry, Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham helped fill that void on Monday.
AP Top 25 Poll
- Ohio State (1-0)
- Penn State (1-0)
- LSU (1-0)
- Georgia (1-0)
- Miami (FL) (1-0)
- Oregon (1-0)
- Texas (0-1)
- Clemson (0-1)
- Notre Dame (0-1)
- South Carolina (1-0)
- Illinois (1-0)
- Arizona State (1-0)
- Florida (1-0)
- Florida State (1-0)
- Michigan (1-0)
- Iowa State (2-0)
- SMU (1-0)
- Oklahoma (1-0)
- Texas A&M (1-0)
- Ole Miss (1-0)
- Alabama (0-1)
- Tennessee (1-0)
- Indiana (1-0)
- Texas Tech (1-0)
- Utah (1-0)
- Others receiving votes: BYU 102, Auburn 94, Georgia Tech 67, Southern Cal 64, Louisville 59, TCU 49, Missouri 42, South Florida 25, Tulane 18, Nebraska 13, Kansas St. 7, James Madison 4, Liberty 4, UNLV 4, Duke 4, Navy 2, Pittsburgh 2, Baylor 2, Virginia 2, Memphis 2.
US LBM Coaches’ Top 25 Poll
- Ohio State (1-0)
- Penn State (1-0)
- Georgia (1-0)
- LSU (1-0)
- Oregon (1-0)
- Texas (0-1)
- Miami (FL) (1-0)
- Clemson (0-1)
- Notre Dame (0-1)
- Arizona State (1-0)
- South Carolina (1-0)
- Illinois (1-0)
- Michigan (1-0)
- Ole Miss (1-0)
- Florida (1-0)
- SMU (1-0)
- Tennessee (1-0)
- Iowa State (2-0)
- Florida State (1-0)
- Alabama (0-1)
- Indiana (1-0)
- Texas A&M (1-0)
- Texas Tech (1-0)
- Oklahoma (1-0)
- BYU (1-0)
- Others receiving votes: Utah 117; Louisville 95; Missouri 88; Kansas State 79; Tulane 45; USC 41; Auburn 41; TCU 33; Iowa 23; Navy 17; Georgia Tech 17; Nebraska 13; Memphis 11; South Florida 9; Duke 5; Kansas 4; Washington 3; Vanderbilt 2; FIU 1.