Updated weather forecast, odds, tv listing less than 24 hours from Egg Bowl
The stakes are already known for this year’s Egg Bowl.
All that’s left is for time to pass and to eat a lot of Turkey.
In less than 24 hours, No. 7 Ole Miss will face Mississippi State at the cowbell-fueled sensory deprivation chamber known as Davis Wade Stadium. Rivalry games are always fierce and emotional, but the stakes this year’s turns the heat up exponentially.
From the drama around Lane Kiffin’s coaching future to the Bulldogs trying to become bowl-eligible, there aren’t many other Egg Bowls with more on the line for both sides.
“Coach (Jeff) Lebby has them in position to reach bowl eligibility, and of course there’s a lot at stake for us,” Kiffin said earlier this week. “But I’ve always said in rivalries, the records don’t matter. You see it every year — games go differently than the spreads or predictions say. Rivalry games stand on their own.”
“We have the opportunity to hit two huge goals for us as a program in year two which is exciting for us,” Lebby said. “Our guys understand what's at stake, and it is about us maximizing every day from a preparation standpoint to give ourselves a chance to be able to go 1-0 on Friday morning in a huge game with a great atmosphere and a lot at stake.”
This writer can’t wait and neither can you. Luckily, time flies by in turkey-induced comas.
Updated Weather Forecast
No changes from yesterday’s weather forecast. From the National Weather Service, “Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph.”
How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss at Mississippi State
- Who: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5, 1-5 SEC)
- When: 11 a.m., Friday
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: ABC
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 68-46-6
- Last Meeting: Ole Miss 26, Mississippi State 14
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Missouri, 49-27
- Last time out, Rebels: def. Florida, 34-24
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Ole Miss: -7.5 (-102)
Mississippi State: +7.5 (-120)
Moneyline
Ole Miss: -290
Mississippi State: +235
Total
Over: 62.5 (-110)
Under: 62.5 (-110)