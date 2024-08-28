WATCH: Hunter Washington talks Young Bulldog Secondary and Game Plan
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State football is just four days away from opening its season against Eastern Kentucky. On Saturday, there will be many new faces all over the field, whether transfer portal players or young guys getting their first start.
Hunter Washington is listed as the starter in the Bulldog secondary at free safety, with Isaac Smith and Brylan Lanier drawing their first career start in the back end. Washington is no veteran, but the former Florida State Seminole did draw four starts last year before missing the final five games due to injury.
The Katy, Texas, product is undoubtedly ready to get back on the gridiron after his season was cut short last year, but the rest of the squad matches his energy.
"Everybody is fired up," Washington said. "Especially when you get to go get hit someone else. Everybody is moving fast and executing."
New rules in college football have allowed players on offense and defense to use in helmet communications with their coach on the sideline this year. Middle linebacker Stone Blanton will handle those duties for the MSU defense, but the secondary needs more communication before the snap due to the vast number of motion offenses used.
That could be an issue for State due to the batch of new faces, but the group is steadily progressing.
"I feel like the communication has gotten better as the days go along since the start of fall camp," Washington said. "Everyone is starting to understand the scheme and what the coaches are looking for."
The scheme is a question mark surrounding the State defense under new coordinator Coleman Hutzler, an assistant coach at Alabama under Nick Saban. It was assumed that the Bulldogs might run a 3-4 defensive scheme, which Saban was notorious for, but the depth chart reveals that State will use a 3-3-5 look.
Former MSU head coach Zach Arnett ran a 3-3-5 scheme, but Washington noticed a difference from last year and told the fans what they could expect from the unit heading into this year's season.
"It is a lot of hard-nosed football, and that is about it," Washington said, laughing. "Everybody is getting closer, more of a brotherhood, even the coaches."
It has been a long wait for kickoff for Bulldog fans, especially after a disappointing season last year, when they missed a bowl game for the first time since 2009. However, change can bring excitement, and the Bulldogs are not overlooking Eastern Kentucky.
Lebby said this is the biggest game of the year because it is the next one. The MSU defense's game plan is simple as they prepare to face the Colonels.
"We gotta stick to our scheme and go out there and play," Washington said. "Just take it one play at a time and go hard each and every play."