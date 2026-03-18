Bulldogs Land Crucial June Visit with Elite Mississippi Defensive Prospect

Mississippi State will get one of its biggest 2027 targets back on campus this summer. Poplarville defensive lineman Sam LeJeune has locked in an official visit with the Bulldogs for June 19-21, giving Jeff Lebby’s staff a prime window to make its case before the season arrives.

That trip sits right in the middle of a busy stretch for LeJeune, who has quickly become one of the most coveted defensive linemen in the country. The Rivals four star is rated as the No. 9 defensive lineman nationally and the No. 3 prospect in Mississippi, and he has been trending upward since a disruptive junior season.

Last fall, LeJeune spent plenty of time in opposing backfields. This offseason, he’s trying to sharpen the finer points of his game.

“I’ve just been trying to master my pass-rush moves,” LeJeune said to Maroon and White Daily. “It’s mainly my pass-rush moves that I’ve been focused on. I’ve been working on my spin moves and my swipe and using my long arms for a power move.”

He has already taken a few unofficial visits this year, including a January stop in Starkville. More trips are coming soon.

“I am going up to California on April 4th,” LeJeune said. “Then I just went to Florida State last weekend and I am going to Texas A&M April 11th. I’m also going to Auburn’s spring game on April 18th and I am going to try to add in a visit to Notre Dame in there. Those are all unofficial visits.”

His official visit schedule is filling up too. Along with Mississippi State in June, he has Auburn set for May 29-31 and Florida State on June 6. LSU is pushing to get a date, but LeJeune hasn’t decided if he wants to take that trip.

Steve Robertson visits with Sam LeJeune (@sam_lejeune08), the class of 2027 @247Sports 4⭐️defensive lineman from Poplarville High School (Poplarville, MS), about his recent visit to Mississippi State for Junior Day. #HailState



Story: https://t.co/AmfwCdRDTd pic.twitter.com/adlPDtO4cp — NPGPX Design (@NathanPurvis) February 3, 2026

LeJeune wants his commitment done before his senior season or right as it begins. Four programs have his attention right now, with one slightly ahead.

“I still want to make my decision before the season or right when the season starts,” LeJeune said. “It will be about the relationships with the coaches and that is the most important thing. Right now that would be Florida State. Then Auburn, Mississippi State and California are up there, too.”

Mississippi State will get its chance to shift that order in June. The Bulldogs are in the mix, they have a visit locked in, and now they just need to make the most of it.