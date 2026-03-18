Top Transfer Edge Rusher Lines Up Visit with Mississippi State

Mississippi State’s roster for spring practices is set, but more players might be added before the 2026 season’s roster is finalized.

Bulldogs’ coach Jeff Lebby certainly left the door open for a few more players to be added before next August at his first spring press conference.

“We’d like to add one more edge rusher if possible,” Lebby said. “After that, it’s about depth—linebacker, safety, best available. There are only a few spots left, but if we can add a pass rusher who can help on Saturdays, we’d be excited about that.”

And wouldn’t you know it, the top-rated pass rusher left in the transfer portal is coming to Starkville for a visit in April.

Baylor 4⭐️ EDGE Kamauryn Morgan is visiting Mississippi State on April 4th



The 6’5 251 EDGE totaled 7 tackles, 6 pressures, & 1 QB hit in 10 appearances as a true Freshman



Originally committed to Virginia Tech, Morgan was deemed academically ineligible before granted an appeal pic.twitter.com/8evcDOHjZw — HailStateMuse (@HailStateMuse) March 16, 2026

Former Baylor edge Kamauryn Morgan is the last four-star prospect in the transfer portal. He entered the transfer portal when it opened in January and seemed bound for Virginia Tech.

According to a report from 247Sports, the issue was of class at Baylor prevented him from being academically eligible to enroll for the spring semester and therefore ineligible to join the Hokies.

He was able to file an appeal with Baylor that was successful and would allow him to be academically eligible to enroll at another school. But most of the roster spots by then were taken and enrollment dates had passed.

Now Morgan is going through his recruitment process, which includes a visit to Mississippi State on April 4. That’ll come a week after he visits Auburn.

Morgan told 247Sports that despite not having access to a college’s facilities, he’s remained in good physical shape.

"I actually have a personal trainer," Morgan said. "I train Monday through Thursday. I am basically doing the same things that I was doing in college. I am keeping my body in shape, so that I won't fall behind. I really feel like I am getting ahead."

Auburn and Mississippi State appear to be the two leading schools for Morgan, but West Virginia was also reportedly in the mix last month. But Morgan said Auburn and Mississippi State were two schools he was communicating the most with.

Baylor EDGE transfer Kamauryn Morgan will visit Auburn (March 28) and Mississippi State (April 4).



Morgan is the top-rated available player according to @247SportsPortal 🚨 pic.twitter.com/g3Ly5SJiEI — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) March 16, 2026

"Auburn has been keeping up with me the whole time I have been going through this academic situation," Morgan said. "Every week, Coach Hud (Tyler Hudanick) will hit me up, see how I'm doing and see how the family is doing. They have been showing me that there is real interest there."

"My agent talks with (Mississippi State) the most. I have talked to them a couple of times. I am still in the building process with them. I still have to see what they have to offer as a whole."

Final Thought

The universe works in funny ways sometimes. Mississippi State has a need for a pass rusher and, due to a strange set of circumstances, there’s a really good one available in the portal.

The Bulldogs could certainly use the help getting after quarterbacks. They recorded 21 sacks last season, that ranked 15th in the SEC and 101st nationally.

It’s rare for a four‑star edge rusher to still be on the board in late March, and even rarer for that player to match a team’s biggest roster hole this neatly.

Mississippi State has a chance to take advantage of that. Now it comes down to whether the Bulldogs can close the deal and finally add the pass‑rush help they’ve been searching for.