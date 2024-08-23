WATCH: John Lewis Discuss Bulldog Mindset Shift
STARKVILLE, Miss. — John Lewis has burst onto the scene for many people outside the Mississippi State bubble. The junior had a busy summer, and he was one of three Bulldogs who attended SEC media days.
It was not a shock due to his veteran status on the team, but the production has not always been there. The former 4-star out of Germantown High School had a lot of expectations placed on his shoulders when he arrived in Starkville in 2021.
However, despite his immense talent, he has only made 23 tackles. He will be changing positions this season. The Canton, Miss. product is staying at linebacker, but he is sliding to the middle of the defense instead of playing on the edge.
The coaching staff and players have praised Lewis, but he also has faith in everyone else in the room.
"I have faith in every linebacker that travels with us," Lewis said.
The Bulldogs have concluded fall camp and shifted their focus to Eastern Kentucky. This shift creates a different dynamic for the team, as they now focus less on their teammates and more on their opponents.
"You can tell the energy has shifted," Lewis said. "We locked in pretty fast for the first game of the season."
However, before the Bulldogs changed their mindset, they underwent two scrimmages. Due to NCAA rules, full contact at practice is not common, which puts defenders in a tough spot because their job relies on physicality.
"Just getting those live reps in, and it is hard to come across those now," MSU safety Isaac Smith said. "That is the hardest thing about college football. You can only thud, but in the scrimmages, you actually get those live reps."
New MSU head coach Jeff Lebby was very complimentary of the defense after each scrimmage and was pleased with the amount of back-and-forth he saw. Lewis spoke on the defense's most significant improvements from the first to second scrimmage.
"We got way better at tackling," Lewis said.
The end of camp also means young players will have a bitter to swallow as they transition to being scout team players. It is hard because being on the scout team likely means they won't see much action during the games, but the unit's job is invaluable.
They will prepare each side of the ball for the upcoming game, and the veteran Lewis offered some advice to the young guys in his room.
"I just told some of the linebackers to stay focused and help the offense get better," Lewis said. "I told them it's an opportunity to go against the starters."