What the EA Sports simulation says about Duke's Mayo Bowl

We're a little more than 48 hours away from possibly seeing what Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby looks like covered in mayonaise.

Considering he admitted to not liking mayo (he wasn't the only Bulldog to admit that), the post-game festivities should Mississippi State win will be even more enjoyable to watch.

Unfortunately, we can simulate what that would look like. Well, there's probably an AI program that could, but that's not as fun.

We can simulate what a win for Mississippi State would look like using EA College Football 26. You can see the full video below.

Without spoiling the final outcome, fans of the Bulldogs will find this very satisfying. But you'll have to wait until the final seconds of the game for that feeling to come.

One thing to note. We followed the same rules for this simulation that we've followed all year. Neither team was controlled by a user, game difficulty is set to Heisman, game settings are set to match the real life settings and we only run the simulation once. What happens, is what happens.



The one thing we did do differently was changing Mississippi State's starting quarterback. So, you'll see Kamario Taylor at quarterback instead of Blake Shapen.

Also, there are some players who aren't playing in the real life game because of their decision to enter the transfer portal that are in the virtual game. One outgoing Bulldog has a big play early on, too.

With that out of the way, here's the simulated Duke's Mayo Bowl.

How to watch Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Who: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 4-4 ACC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-7, 1-7 SEC)

When: 7 p.m., January 2

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 1-0

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 23, Wake Forest 17 (December 30, 2011)

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 6 Ole Miss, 38-19

Last time out, Demon Deacons: lost to Duke, 49-32

SP+ Projection

Projected Winner: Wake Forest

Projected Margin: 0.6

Win Probability: 52 percent

Projected Score: 27-26

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Wake Forest: +3.5 (-120)

Mississippi State: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Wake Forest: +130

Mississippi State: -154

Total

Over: 52.5 (-115)

Under: 52.5 (-105)

