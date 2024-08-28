WATCH: Seydou Traore has High Praise for the Tight End Room Ahead of Week One
Seydou Traore and Justin Ball were announced as co-starters for Mississippi State in its Week One matchup with Eastern Kentucky, and Traore specifically is excited to see what kind of numbers he and the rest of the tight end room can put up.
Traore transferred to Colorado after a breakout sophomore season at Arkansas State, but quickly wound up on campus in Starkville where he had to spend the 2023 season on the sidelines due to transfer eligibility issues.
Before his time in Colorado, Traore was one of the main threats in an Arkansas State offense that gave plenty of bigger programs headaches during the 2022 season. At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Traore's frame makes him an ideal red zone target for transfer quarterback Blake Shapen in Jeff Lebby's offense.
The London, England, native never played 11-man football before coming to the United States, and now, with three years of college football behind him, he plans to make his mark on Starkville and the SEC.
"It's going to be great," Traore said of his first time playing in front of fans at Davis-Wade Stadium. "I mean, I just can't wait for it. It's been a while, so I just feel a lot of emotions about it."
Traore and Vanderbilt transfer Justin Ball were neck and neck throughout the fall camp, and that shows on the week one depth chart. When the clock strikes kickoff time on Saturday, Traore has full confidence that his unit will perform to the best of its abilities.
