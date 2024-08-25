WATCH: Stone Blanton Discusses the New State Defense and his Homecoming
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State routinely relies heavily on homegrown talent. However, the defense will depend on it even more than usual, and a Magnolia stage native will also likely have communication in his helmet with the coaching staff, Stone Blanton.
The Jackson, Miss. native started his career at South Carolina, where he started all 12 games last season for the Gamecocks and racked up 52 tackles. The junior decided to enter the transfer portal and move closer to home, which was massive for a unit that lacked SEC playing experience.
The grind of preseason camp is behind the Bulldogs, which everyone is thankful for, but Blanton understands the importance of the three-week camp period.
"I love fall camp and what it is all about: go against the same people every day and get better," Blanton said.
One of the unknowns about the MSU defense is Coleman Hutzler, the new defensive coordinator. He is an SEC veteran with coaching stints at South Carolina, Florida, Ole Miss, and Alabama.
However, his experience as a play-caller is limited. He had only one brief stint as a co-defensive coordinator in Texas. The new-look defense has been described as aggressive, and the players have enjoyed it.
"I love our defense and what we do," Blanton said. "One of my favorite things to do is study plays and study film…. It just takes studying and reps (to learn.)
Blanton is one of many new faces in the MSU program, but despite that, the team's camaraderie seems strong. The football team is around each other most of the day, whether in class, during workouts, or while eating.
Offseason workouts and practices are the best times to build a bond because of the grind, and State did that well.
"It comes from a bond," Blanton said. "We did a great job in the offseason working together and doing hard stuff, and I think that builds a great bond."
It will be a homecoming for Blanton on Aug. 31st as he will finally take the field at Davis Wade Stadium. The former Madison Ridgeland Academy Patriot grew up coming to Starkville, and now, after a two-year hiatus, he will fulfill his boyhood dream.
"It is going to be unreal. I grew up coming to this place pretty much every weekend," Blanton said. "Hearing those cowbells ringing for me will be a highlight of my life."