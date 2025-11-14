Cowbell Corner

Weather forecast, tv listing and updated odds for Mississippi State at Missouri

The Bulldogs can expect some chilly weather Saturday night in Columbia as they look to reach bowl eligibility.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Jayven Williams (15) reacts before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Jayven Williams (15) reacts before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Mississippi State’s equipment managers may want to make sure they bring some cold weather gear to Columbia, Mo. for Saturday’s game.

The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday night’s game between the Bulldogs and Missouri is expected to be in the low 40s.

“Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.”

The biggest weather factor will end being the wind if that forecast turns out correct and could also help explain how Mississippi State lost the EA College Football 26 simulation on a last-second missed field goal.

Overall, it’ll be good weather for Saturday’s game which could see two true freshman starting at quarterback. Mississippi State’s Blake Shapen is listed as probable, but there’s still a chance he doesn’t play and Kamario Taylor starts his first college game.

We already know Missouri will be sending its true freshman to start at quarterback against the Bulldogs. That’s mostly by default because Matt Zollers is the last healthy quarterback the Tigers have.

“They're still going to try to do everything they can to put their guys in positions of success, while at the same time finding ways to protect him,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said about Missouri’s quarterback situation. “They're going to be able to protect him by running the football, and we have to do a great job in a run game.

“To me, there's nothing more critical for us as a football team than us doing a great job defending the run on Saturday and creating enough stress for him at quarterback to where we're changing the picture just enough to be able to create some turnovers.”

How to Watch: Mississippi State at Missouri

  • Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5, 1-5 SEC) at Missouri tigers (6-3, 2-3 SEC)
  • When: 6:45 p.m., Saturday
  • Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Radio: Live Radio
  • Stats: Live Stats
  • Series History: Missouri leads the all-time series 3-2
  • Last Meeting: Missouri 39, Mississippi State 20 (November 23, 2024)
  • Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Georgia, 41-21
  • Last time out, Tigers: lost to No. 3 Texas A&M, 38-17

Odds, Projections, Spread, Totals

SP+ Projection

Projected Winner: Missouri
Projected Margin: 11.4
Win Probability: 76 percent
Projected Score: 33-22

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Mississippi State: +6.5 (-104)
Missouri: -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Mississippi State: +205
Missouri: -250

Total

Over: 51.5 (-110)
Under: 51.5 (-110)

