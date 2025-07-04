White focused on getting back to SEC after offer from Bulldogs
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State offensive coaches will once again make an attempt to sign one of the best players in the state in the 2026 recruiting class.
Noreel White, a Moss Springs native, signed with Ole Miss during the 2024 recruiting cycle after straddling the fence with Arkansas.
The 6-foot-1, 185 pound wide receiver could do it all at St. Martin High School as a 4-star athlete with the ability to play wide receiver or cornerback in college.
He caught 81 passes for 1,244 yards and 14 touchdowns along with 50 tackles and multiple interceptions during his time at the prep level.
While he participated in spring ball for the Rebels last offseason, he ultimately redshirted after appearing in two non-conference games while catching two passes for 34 yards as a freshman.
Now at East Mississippi Community College, White is being recruited once again which includes an offer from Mississippi State.
"I appreciate the Mississippi State coaches for giving me another opportunity for sure," White said. "My recruitment is going slower but glad I have options and places to go after this season."
White indeed has early options with the Bulldogs, South Florida, UNLV, Toledo and Western Kentucky.
His goal is to return to the SEC and play at a high level after completing his redshirt freshman season at East Mississippi.
He does not currently hold a rating as a JUCO athlete from any of the recruiting services.
White's reputation at receiver in high school combined with raw talent should have him among the top 10 prospects this cycle.
Mississippi State's 2026 recruiting class has settled in at No. 9 in the SEC, No. 32 nationally by 247sports following a busy week of recruiting across the country.
Recruiting rankings are expected to change rapidly today with several high profile athletes expected to make their decisions for Independence Day.
The Bulldogs have just one player rated as a 4-star in wide receiver Zayion Cotton from Grenada. The 6-foot-5, 215 pound pass catcher will have the opportunity to come in and make an immediate impact in coach Jeff Lebby's offense due to his pure size and speed.
Bulldogs 2026 Commitment List
ATH Jaiden Taylor, 6-foot-0, 180 lbs., Noxubee County (Macon, Miss.)
QB Brodie McWhorter, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs., Cass HS (Kingston, Ga.)
RB Jaeden Hill, 6-foot-0, 220 lbs., Tupelo HS (Tupelo, Miss.)
WR Camden Capehart, 5-foot-8, 145 lbs., Winnsboro (Winnsboro, Texas)
DL Kaleb Morris, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs., Mary G. Montgomery (Semmes, Ala.)
OT Charles Humphrey, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs., Bearden (Memphis, Tenn.)
TE Adam Land, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., A. Crawford Mosley (Panama City, Fla.)
CB Camron Brown, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs., Valdosta (Valdosta, Ga.)
S Antavius Watts, 6-foot-0, 185 lbs., Carver (Columbus, Ga.)
S Kolby Barrett, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs., Baylor School (Alcoa, Tenn.)
OT Dylan Steen, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs., St. Thomas Aquinas (Miami, Fla.)
LB Maurice Jones, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.)
OT Jayden Ross, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs., Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.)
TE Luke Hutchinson, 6-foot-3.5, 235 lbs., MBA (Nashville, Tenn.)
S Jax Pope, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs., Buford (Buford, Ga.)
WR Zion Crumpton, 6-foot-1, 163 lbs., Carver (Montgomery, Ala.)
LB Caleb Triplett, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs., D'lberville (D'lberville, Miss.)
DL Davon Young, 6-foot-3, 282 lbs., Theodore (Mobile, Ala.)
CB Terrell Johnson, Holmes County Central (Lexington, Miss.)
WR Jayden Cration, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs., Canton (Canton, Miss.)
TE Zayion Cotton, 6-foot-5, 205 lbs., Grenada (Grenada, Miss.)
OL Dalton Toothman, 6-foot-5, 290 lbs., Vancleave (Vancleave, Miss.)
DE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs., South Pike HS (Magnolia, Miss.)
K Hayden Chambers, 6-foot-1, 185 lbs., Fort Payne HS (Fort Payne, Ala.)