Why the SEC’s 9-game schedule could be a blessing and curse for the Bulldogs
In 9 short days the college football season will commence and plenty of bombshell upsets will begin to happen.
But the biggest bombshell to impact college football may have just gone off.
In a press release Thursday afternoon, the SEC announced it will adopt a nine-game football schedule beginning with the 2026 season. The decision was made by the conference members’ Presidents and Chancellors after favorable recommendations by the SEC’s athletic directors.
Per the press release, “Under the new format:
- The SEC will continue with a single-standings, non-divisional structure;
- Each school will play three annual opponents focused on maintaining many traditional rivalries;
- Each team’s remaining six games will rotate among the remaining conference schools; and
- Each team will face every other SEC program at least once every two years and every opponent home and away in four years.”
Additionally, SEC teams will be required to schedule “at least one additional high quality non-conference from the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten or Big 12 conferences or Notre Dame each season.”
Furthermore (and something not to forget), “The SEC will continue to evaluate its policies to ensure the continued scheduling of high-quality non-conference opponents.”
“The SEC has established itself as the leader in delivering the most compelling football schedule in college athletics,” Sankey said. “Fans will see traditional rivalries preserved, new matchups more frequently, and a level of competition unmatched across the nation.”
Thursday afternoon’s announcement falls in line with what Yahoo!Sports reporter Ross Dellenger was reporting that the SEC is moving closer to adopting a nine-game conference football schedule.”
This will put the SEC in line with the Big Ten’s conference schedule and eliminate any arguments about the disparity in conference schedules…at least until the Big Ten realizes this only increases SEC team’s strength of schedules even more than they already are.
What does this mean for Mississippi State?
To be blunt, it depends on how much of the offseason changes the Bulldogs in the last eight months turn out to be successful.
If Mississippi State shows improvement after a 2-10 season, then restoring one of college football’s longest-played rivalries is a positive. Imagine the recruiting boom that could be produced playing
(at least competitively, it not beating) Alabama each year?
If those improvements aren’t shown, though, then maybe having Alabama on the schedule each year (which would be predicted as a loss every year until proven otherwise) is a bad thing.
Of course, the SEC could decide not to make Alabama one of the three annual SEC opponents Mississippi State faces each season.
But, considering the distance each school would have to travel to one another, and also considering the increased costs involved with revenue-sharing…Alabama and Mississippi State’s “rivalry” is certainly to be restarted in 2026.
Whether or not that’s a good or bad thing will depend on Lebby, his assistant coaches and the players he brings to Starkville.