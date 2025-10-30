Will Bulldogs’ fourth quarter woes follow them to Arkansas?
Mississippi State is headed to Fayetteville, Ark. hoping to avoid a third-straight heart-breaking loss.
One reason why the Bulldogs have been the wrong end of three close games they could’ve won is the amount of points being allowed in the fourth quarter.
Mississippi State is allowing an average of 11.7 points to be scored in the final 15 minutes of its games this season. It’s mostly a problem that has shown up in conference games.
Here’s how many fourth quarter points opponents have scored against the Bulldogs this season:
- Southern Miss: 7
- Arizona State: 10
- Alcorn State: 0
- Northern Illinois: 0
- Tennessee: 14
- Texas A&M: 17
- Florida: 10
- Texas: 24
There’s a significant increase in the SEC games. Against Tennessee and Texas, those big fourth quarters allowed them to comeback, force overtime and leave Starkville victoriously.
“We get five three-and-outs, a turnover, give up two explosive plays,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said earlier this week. “I think we're off the field in six or seven of 10 drives in the first three quarters and give up 14 points. In the fourth quarter, we give up 17 points. We give up three explosives. We’re two for seven on third and fourth down. It’s like two completely different teams.
“I take great responsibility on offense, too. We have the ball two times and had the ability to go ice the game. Instead of just getting a couple of first downs, we go three and out in back to back drives. Some really discouraging moments inside those two drives. It’s a very team thing. It’s playing complementary football inside the fourth quarter.”
If Mississippi State isn’t to correct the problem during the week, Arkansas may take advantage. Here’s how many points the Razorbacks’ offense has scored in the fourth quarter this season:
- Alabama A&M: 7
- Arkansas State: 7
- Ole Miss: 7
- Memphis: 0
- Notre Dame: 0
- Tennessee: 14
- Texas A&M: 15
- Auburn: 0
Some of those games were blowouts (both the good and bad kind) and didn’t require a lot of effort in the fourth quarter. But the 14 and 15 points scored against Tennessee and Texas A&M are worth pausing for concern.
“It’s not one guy, one situation, one thing happening that’s keeping us from knocking the door down and getting the victory,” Lebby said. “It’s every position on the field. It’s giving these guys something a little better to go execute. It’s the ability to not go three and out on back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter so that you can win the game.”