Will Offenses Be Even Faster With New Rule? Just a Bulldog Minute
STARKVILLE, Miss. – We as college football fans have grown accustomed to seismic changes to the landscape. Whether its conference realignment, new rules, or NIL we’ve almost become numb to the impact these changes have.
This season has its own major changes, mostly with the latest round of conference realignment. But there are some other unique changes to the upcoming season including the introduction of in-helmet communications between a coach and one player on the field. A single player on offense and a single player on defense will be able to hear from a coach; communication will be turned off with 15 seconds remaining on the play clock or when the ball is snapped, whichever comes first.
For staff writer Taylor Hodges, the in-helmet communication is one thing he’s interested in seeing the impact of in games. Specifically, will the ability to communicate plays directly to a quarterback allow no-huddle offenses to reduce the amount of time between plays even further?
Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby talked about the new communication rules in his Monday press conference and with Lebby’s reputation as an offensive play caller, the Bulldogs could really make use of the new rule.
“I love having the ability to communicate with the guys,” Lebby said. “Our guys are going to be able to see themselves in the moment, which I think is really, really good, and gives you a chance, if you'll coach it the right way to get things fixed, and be able to get to some different things.”
