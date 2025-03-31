Mississippi State Football Schedule Breakdown: Ranking Games From Easiest To Hardest
Early last year a few Mississippi State superfan types I know went into a wild panic after the 30-23 Week 2 loss to Arizona State.
I desperately tried to tell them that ASU was actually far, far better than anyone knew, and burly Cam Skattebo running back was the real deal. It didn't matter - the fear was real. Just when I thought I had them convinced I knew what I was talking about ...
Toledo 41, Mississippi State 17.
You never quite know just how good or nasty a schedule is until it's on.
So how tough is the 2025 Mississippi State college football schedule? Before ranking just how tough each game is, there's one other hidden-gem-in-April positive to be happy about.
It's an 18-team SEC. You can't play everyone, and the Bulldogs miss Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. At least five of those seven teams should be better, and Miss State doesn't have to deal with them.
With that in mind, here's our ranking of how tough the Bulldog slate should be. One key element to this - playing an okay team on the road is considered a harder lift than dealing with a better team at home. You'll see in a moment with one big crazy call.
Mississippi State 2025 Schedule: Easiest to Toughest Games
Alcorn State
Week 3, September 13: It's the second game in a run of four straight home games. Some SEC teams play the FCS game in late September, Alcorn State comes in mid-September.
Northern Illinois
Week 4, September 20: Ask 2024 Notre Dame how easy Northern Illinois is, but there's a BIG difference this year - the Huskies were gutted by the portal. Unlike the Toledo game last season, this MAC date should be far easier.
at Southern Miss
Week 1, August 30: The season opener against a new-look USM team on the road needs to be a layup. But the Golden Eagles should be far better this season.
Ole Miss
Week 14, November 29: Wait .. . WHAT?! The Egg Bowl against Ole Miss is the easiest SEC game? Here's why - there's a week off to get ready for it, and it's a home date. The Rebels will be dangerous - but not as good as last season - and again, it's in Starkville as opposed to ...
at Arkansas
Week 10, November 1: Again, playing on the road in the SEC, in theory, should be harder than playing at home - Ole Miss should be better than the Hogs. This comes in between home dates against Texas and Georgia.
Arizona State
Week 2, September 6: The Sun Devils should still be the best team in the Big 12, but it's the Mississippi State home opener.
Tennessee
Week 5, September 27: Again, we're giving more credit to the home games. Tennessee should take a wee step back from 2024.
at Missouri
Week 12, November 15: Not only to the Bulldogs have to go on the road, this comes after dealing with Georgia. Mizzou is LOADED with experience this season.
Texas
Week 9, October 25. Word of warning here - I'm the only person in America not quite buying into Texas like everyone else is and will be. So, yeah, this should probably be ranked higher, but it's a home game for the Bulldogs unlike ...
at Florida
Week 8, October 18: The bad: Florida should be far stronger this season. More bad: This is on the road. The good: Mississippi State gets a week off to rest up and get ready for this.
at Texas A&M
Week 6, October 4: Get in on this now - Texas A&M will be College Football Playoff good, and strong enough to do some damage.
Georgia
Week 11, November 8: If the Bulldogs aren't No. 1 at this point in the season, they'll be in the top five. It's Georgia. It'll be in the national title mix.