How New Transfer Portal Proposal Would Impact Bulldogs
STARKVILLE, Miss. – When Mississippi State takes the field next Saturday against Eastern Kentucky, it will be starting the season with no returning offensive starters and just three defensive starters.
New Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby had to spend his first months on the recruiting trail and working the transfer portal. The first-year head coach brought 19 players to Starkville via the transfer portal, most notably quarterback Blake Shapen and receiver Kelly Akharaiyi.
We’ll know soon enough if the influx of new players will be a success or not, but future offseason plans may require a different approach.
Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports is reporting the NCAA Football Oversight Committee has recommended a proposal to eliminate the spring transfer portal window to the Division I Council. The proposal could take effect this cycle meaning the only time players could enter the portal and immediately play would be the 30-day window that begins December 9.
Dellenger also reports the four power conferences (ACC, Big 10, Big 12 and SEC), as well as the American Football Coaches Association, are in favor of the proposal. The D1 Council has a video conference meeting in September and in-person meeting in October.
The acceptance of this proposal would impact every single school. Whether it’s the right decision or not is up for debate, but we can see how this proposal could’ve impacted MSU most recent transfer portal additions.
Of the 19 players from the portal, only four came during the shorter spring transfer portal period. Without the spring period, perhaps those four enter the winter portal and still wind up in Starkville. Or maybe they don’t.
It should also be noted the Bulldogs aren’t relying entirely on the transfer portal to build up the program. MSU currently has the No. 30 ranked 2025 recruiting class, according to ESPN, which is three spots ahead of instate rival Ole Miss.