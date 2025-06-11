Mississippi State's Reese, Sullivan named to ABCA All-Region South team
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State's powerhouse pair of Ace Reese and Noah Sullivan have added another honor to an impressive 2025 season, earning spots on the prestigious ABCA/Rawlings All-Region team.
Reese secured first-team honors for the South region, while Sullivan claimed second-team recognition, marking another milestone in Mississippi State's rich baseball tradition.
The selection maintains Mississippi State's remarkable streak of regional recognition, extending their run to nine consecutive years with at least one player named to the All-South team.
Since 1949, when the Coaches Association began announcing these teams, 75 Diamond Dogs have now received this honor across 93 selections.
Reese, a Houston transfer who made Starkville his home, dominated the diamond throughout the 2025 season.
The third baseman posted a stellar .352 batting average while starting all 57 games he played. His 21 home runs rank seventh in Mississippi State's single-season record books, showcasing his exceptional power at the plate.
His offense prowess placed him among the SEC's elite, ranking in the top ten in multiple categories including hits, RBI, and slugging percentage.
The announcement comes on the heels of Reese's decision to return for his junior season at Dudy Noble Field, news that sent waves of excitement through the Bulldog fans.
His commitment to the program speaks volumes about the culture being built under new coach Brian O'Connor, who brings his own impressive credentials to the program, including seven College World Series appearances and a national championship during his tenure at Virginia.
Sullivan's journey to Starkville took a different path.
After three successful seasons at USC-Upstate, where he established himself as a versatile threat both at the plate and on the mound, Sullivan transferred to Mississippi State for the 2025 campaign.
The move proved beneficial for both parties, as Sullivan became the only Bulldog to appear in all 59 games this season.
Primarily batting cleanup, Sullivan posted a .345 average, second only to Reese on the team.
His versatility shined through with 15 home runs, 16 doubles, and a remarkable .475 on-base percentage that ranked third in the SEC.
Perhaps most impressively, Sullivan contributed on the mound as well, making seven starts and maintaining a 1.96 ERA across 18.1 innings of work.
The duo's success reflects a broader rebuilding for Mississippi State baseball under O'Connor.
Their selections to the All-Region team put both players in contention for All-American honors, potentially adding to Mississippi State's impressive list of national honorees.
The legacy of developing talent continues to grow, with Reese and Sullivan joining the ranks of legendary Bulldogs like Jake Mangum and Tanner Allen, who previously earned multiple All-American selections.