List of Bulldogs entering NCAA transfer portal continues to grow
The list of Mississippi State football players planning to enter the transfer portal continues to grow.
Backup wide receiver Markus Allen plans to enter the transfer portal he announced in a social media post.
"I will be entering my name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, with medical documentation towards an extra year," Allen said in his post.
Allen had just one catch this season for Mississippi State and was primarily used on special teams. So, he's not the biggest loss the Bulldogs could suffer.
The next one approaches "big loss" territory.
Safety Tony Mitchell plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens next month after one season at Mississippi State.
Mitchell played in 11 games with the Bulldogs and started three games. He recorded 25 tackles, including four tackles for a loss.
He began his collegiate career at Alabama under Nick Saban and played in seven games as a freshman. After one season, though, Mitchell left for East Mississippi Community College (school featured in Last Chance U). He played in seven games with EMCC while dealing with injuries and finished with 16 tackles, a forced fumble and fumle recovery.
He entered the transfer portal last fall as one of the top junior college prospects, earning a four-star rating from 247Sports. Mitchell had offers from Ole Miss and Mississippi State and made his commitment to the Bulldogs in September.
With safety being a position of need already identified publicly by Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby, losing Mitchell only makes that task more difficult.
"When you look at us defensively, obviously the safety position with those three guys, being seniors and not being back with J-Man and Braylo and Hunt, guys that played, man, almost every snap for us this year," Lebby said in his Monday press conference before the Egg Bowl. "So that'll be a big piece of it. The D-line, without a doubt, having the ability to go add some great pieces on our edges I think will be really, really important, losing both Jax and Leak and B-Gen and then a couple of guys inside. So that's where it's at defensively."
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Outgoing
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside
- WR Cam Thompson
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
