Mississippi State's Biggest Concerns After Oklahoma and What's Overblown
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Back to back to back straight losses after a perfect September will make any fan base nervous, and the Oklahoma game stung more than most because Mississippi State had its chances. Nonetheless, not every worry deserves the same weight heading into a trip to No. 11 Texas.
Real: Jalen Smith’s injury thins the linebacker room
Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby confirmed Monday that linebacker Jalen Smith will miss the rest of the season after surgery on the injury he suffered against Alabama. Smith had 28 tackles and an interception through five games and ranked second on the team in tackles when he went down.
Fatt Forrest has stepped in with 30 tackles while playing in all seven games, and the depth behind him gets thinner by the week. Lebby has been clear about what he expects from the reserves.
“It’s about all 11 on both sides of the ball and special teams finding a way just to do their one of 11,” Lebby said after the Oklahoma loss. “That will never change. That gives us the best chance to have success from down to down.”
Real: Mississippi State’s protection has to hold up
Oklahoma sacked Mississippi State four times and finished with six tackles for loss. Numbers like those are hard to survive with a healthy starter, and they become dangerous with an inexperienced passer under center in a hostile stadium.
Honestly speaking, the offensive line holds the key to whether Saturday night stays competitive, because the Bulldogs cannot afford to live behind the chains in Austin.
Real: Penalties and punts are giving away hidden yards
Mississippi State committed eight penalties for 90 yards against Oklahoma, and three of those flags handed the Sooners a first down. The punting did not help either, as four punts averaged just 34.8 yards while Oklahoma’s averaged 42.5.
A team that is struggling to score cannot afford to spot opponents that much field position, and both problems are fixable in a week of practice.
Overreaction: Texas is out of reach
Texas climbed to No. 11 in the AP poll this week, entering at 5-2, and Austin is a brutal place to play. Ironically, the same Oklahoma team that beat Mississippi State by one score also beat Texas, winning 27-24 on a walk-off field goal in the Red River Rivalry on Oct. 10.
The Longhorns also lost to Florida, so they are far from untouchable. Nobody should call the Bulldogs favorites, yet a team that took Oklahoma to the final minutes has no reason to show up in Austin beaten before kickoff.
Overreaction: The Bulldogs have stopped fighting
Mississippi State trailed by 16 points in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma and still clawed back within one score in the final minutes. A team that has checked out does not do that.
Zakari Tillman’s return adds to the case. The linebacker came back from a long absence to record four tackles against Oklahoma, giving a defense that just lost Smith another veteran voice in the huddle.
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Marvin Uzor covers for Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports. He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.Follow marvinwrites