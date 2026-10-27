Mississippi State's Biggest Concerns After Oklahoma and What's Overblown

Back to back to back straight losses after a perfect September will make any fan base nervous, and the Oklahoma game stung more than most because Mississippi State had its chances. Nonetheless, not every worry deserves the same weight heading into a trip to No. 11 Texas.

Real: Jalen Smith’s injury thins the linebacker room

Sep 5, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Jalen Smith (10) reacts after a tackle during the first quarter against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby confirmed Monday that linebacker Jalen Smith will miss the rest of the season after surgery on the injury he suffered against Alabama. Smith had 28 tackles and an interception through five games and ranked second on the team in tackles when he went down.

Fatt Forrest has stepped in with 30 tackles while playing in all seven games, and the depth behind him gets thinner by the week. Lebby has been clear about what he expects from the reserves.

“It’s about all 11 on both sides of the ball and special teams finding a way just to do their one of 11,” Lebby said after the Oklahoma loss. “That will never change. That gives us the best chance to have success from down to down.”

Real: Mississippi State’s protection has to hold up

Oklahoma sacked Mississippi State four times and finished with six tackles for loss. Numbers like those are hard to survive with a healthy starter, and they become dangerous with an inexperienced passer under center in a hostile stadium.

Honestly speaking, the offensive line holds the key to whether Saturday night stays competitive, because the Bulldogs cannot afford to live behind the chains in Austin.

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Traylon Ray (7) attempts to catch the ball as Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) and defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) defends during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Real: Penalties and punts are giving away hidden yards

Mississippi State committed eight penalties for 90 yards against Oklahoma, and three of those flags handed the Sooners a first down. The punting did not help either, as four punts averaged just 34.8 yards while Oklahoma’s averaged 42.5.

A team that is struggling to score cannot afford to spot opponents that much field position, and both problems are fixable in a week of practice.

Overreaction: Texas is out of reach

Texas climbed to No. 11 in the AP poll this week, entering at 5-2, and Austin is a brutal place to play. Ironically, the same Oklahoma team that beat Mississippi State by one score also beat Texas, winning 27-24 on a walk-off field goal in the Red River Rivalry on Oct. 10.

The Longhorns also lost to Florida, so they are far from untouchable. Nobody should call the Bulldogs favorites, yet a team that took Oklahoma to the final minutes has no reason to show up in Austin beaten before kickoff.

Oct 19, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Zakari Tillman (16) reacts with teammates after an interception against the Texas A&M Aggies during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Overreaction: The Bulldogs have stopped fighting

Mississippi State trailed by 16 points in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma and still clawed back within one score in the final minutes. A team that has checked out does not do that.

Zakari Tillman’s return adds to the case. The linebacker came back from a long absence to record four tackles against Oklahoma, giving a defense that just lost Smith another veteran voice in the huddle.

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