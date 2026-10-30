Mississippi State’s Offensive Rankings Slide After Oklahoma Loss

Mississippi State’s 23-15 loss to Oklahoma left the Bulldogs slipping in several key statistical categories, raising questions about offensive consistency and defensive execution ahead of Saturday’s trip to Texas.

Mississippi State came into last week at No. 22 in the nation in total offense with 454.3 yards per game.

That average followed a strong start with quality Power Four wins over Minnesota, South Carolina, and Missouri, a closely contested first half against Alabama, and a clunker against LSU.

But after their 15-point showing against Oklahoma, in which they produced 352 yards, the Bulldogs dropped to No. 31 in the nation, averaging 439.7 yards per game, declining by 14.6 yards.

The Bulldogs’ ability to convert on third down also fell after the loss to the Sooners. They were No. 28 nationally and No. 5 in the SEC with 37 of 78 conversions, or 47.4%.

After going just 1 of 11 against Oklahoma, State is now 38 of 89, or 42.7%. That dropped the Bulldogs to No. 49 nationally and No. 8 in the SEC.

While still generating explosive plays, State has struggled to hold onto the football during its three-game losing streak.

Turnover margin was a large area of concern coming into last week’s matchup with the Sooners. Here, State also fell further in the rankings.

Coming into the game, the Bulldogs had five turnovers gained and eight turnovers lost, sitting at a margin of minus-0.50 per game, ranking No. 103 in the nation.

After gaining one turnover and losing two against Oklahoma, State now has six takeaways and 10 giveaways. Its margin fell to minus-0.57 per game, ranking No. 113 nationally.

State has also had issues protecting the quarterback. They've now given up 21 total after allowing four against Oklahoma. Their average of 3.00 sacks allowed per game ranks No. 126 in the nation and No. 15 in the SEC.

Pass defense remains another major concern. State enters a crucial matchup with Texas and its Arch Manning-led offense ranked No. 128 in the nation and dead last in the SEC, giving up 267.4 passing yards per game.

That is certainly an area the Bulldogs will have to improve if they want to revive their hopes of a Top 25 finish and strengthen their bowl prospects.