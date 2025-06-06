What to do while waiting for transfer portal news? Argue about the best BBQ sauce
Right now, it feels like we’re all just waiting for the next batch of players in the NCAA transfer portal to commit to Mississippi State.
We can pass our time by speculating about the obvious (the best Virginia players in the portal coming to Mississippi State that could see the Bulldogs be a preseason No. 1 team) or spend this time having some fun.
If you’re a SEC sports fan who has spent more than 30 minutes on YouTube, you’ve probably stumbled across Matt Mitchell on YouTube, known for, among many other things, his SEC Roll Call videos. (If you haven’t seen SEC Roll Call, stop reading this, click that link, thank me later).
SEC Roll Call (more than SEC Shorts, which is great, too) is the funniest content SEC football videos on the internet. The Swagged-Out-Seven? Vandy bot 2.0? Can’t spell “Kevorkian” without a “V”? Mississippi State’s statement after losing to Toledo (Oopsie)? And that’s just stuff off the top of my head from the 2024 season. There's even funnier jokes in previous seasons.
It’s a gold mine of hilarious jokes about every SEC team, which does include Missouri. But sometimes there are videos that are non-sports related that are equally as funny and controversial (let's not even get into the Bless Your Rank series...strawberry Pop-tarts are the best and I'll argue that to my grave, like, cherry? Really?).
The latest one, Southern States Battle Over BBQ Sauce, falls into both of those categories. I encourage everyone to watch the full video here as we wait for more transfer portal news. But as someone who has never traveled further north than Memphis (but has seen both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans), I’ve had some great bbq. It’s some of my favorite foods.
In fact, while working at a restaurant, I created a bbq flatbread pizza that sold fairly well.
While watching Matt Mitchell hilariously portray different “southern” states and their bbq preferences I made some notes about bbq in general and what some of my favorite moments were. Here are those notes and, if you watch the video, you’ll be able to follow along:
- Why is Georgia running the meeting?
- Official bird of the south is absolutely gas station fried chicken.
- Mitch McConnell joke is hilarious.
- “If you’re bbq needs sauce that done means you messed it up.” – Texas. Your meat shouldn’t need sauce to be good, a sauce should enhance the meat to another level.
- Can confirm as a native Texan, Buccees and Whataburger are open 24/7 (one of those is extremely overrated, btw) and that line was pure gold.
- Yeah, no, Virginia isn’t in the south.
- South Carolina: “Real Carolina.” Matt: “Yeah, I’m not doing that.” South Carolina: “Fair enough.” Hilarious.
- Why is Florida in this meeting? Are we talking about the sauce that goes on a Cubano sandwich (the second-best sandwich behind a PB&J)? Because not even that warrants Florida in this conversation.
- Louisiana coming in with jambalaya. That wins an entirely different food category.
- Arkansas asking the important question: What meat are we putting the sauce on?
- Mississippi asking the second most important question (to Georgia): “Who decided everything in the South had to go through you first?” Delta. Yup, makes sense and incredibly hilarious.
- What abomination is red slaw? Carolina Red Slaw. OK, I’d try it if it was available, but not going to go search for it. (The correct answer is mayo-based cole slaw.)
- Yes, how did Oklahoma get in there?