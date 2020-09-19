Two more Bulldogs activated to NFL rosters as Farrod Green, Braxton Hoyett elevated from practice squads

Two more Mississippi State Bulldogs have gone from State to Sundays. Both tight end Farrod Green of the Indianapolis Colts and defensive tackle Braxton Hoyett of the Kansas City Chiefs have been activated from their teams' practice squads and are set for possible action.

Green and the Colts are set to battle the Minnesota Vikings at noon CT on Sunday. Meanwhile Hoyett and the Chiefs are set to play against the Los Angeles Chargers later in the day, at 3:25 p.m. CT.

(Photo of Farrod Green by Keith Warren)

Green joins fellow former Bulldog – defensive end Denico Autry – on the Indianapolis active roster. As for Hoyett, he'll have multiple former Bulldogs on the sideline with him in the form of Kansas City linebacker Willie Gay, Jr., and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Green played in 51 career games with 34 starts for Mississippi State from 2015 through 2019. He accumulated 52 career receptions for 633 yards and two touchdowns

Hoyett was with the Bulldogs from 2014 through 2018. He played in 44 career games with 22 starts, totaling 62 tackles. He had 7.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

(Photo of Braxton Hoyett by Keith Warren)

Green and Hoyett are two of 36 total former Bulldogs currently affiliated with NFL teams. That total includes former MSU players on active rosters, practice squads, injured reserve or – in the case of former wide receiver Stephen Guidry – those who have opted out of playing this season.

