Cowbell Corner

What Will the Future of College Football Look Like, Part 2: Just a Bulldog Minute

Staff writer Taylor Hodges talks about his hopes for the future college football playoff format

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Collin Duncan (19) celebrates with cornerback Decamerion Richardson (3) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.
Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Collin Duncan (19) celebrates with cornerback Decamerion Richardson (3) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

College football is evolving. Next week will see that evolvement continue with 13 schools leaving their current conference for one of the Power 5 conferences.

However, this evolvement isn’t new. It’s a continuation of a trend that began 15 years ago (with legitimate arguments for a longer time) and will most certainly continue for another 15 years. A lot has changed in that time and it’s fair to wonder what changes will happen in the future.

Staff writer Taylor Hodges ponders this very question in the latest Just a Bulldog Minute video and his focus isn’t on super conferences, but rather what will the college football playoff look like in the coming years?

Published
Taylor Hodges

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.