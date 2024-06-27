What Will the Future of College Football Look Like, Part 2: Just a Bulldog Minute
Staff writer Taylor Hodges talks about his hopes for the future college football playoff format
College football is evolving. Next week will see that evolvement continue with 13 schools leaving their current conference for one of the Power 5 conferences.
However, this evolvement isn’t new. It’s a continuation of a trend that began 15 years ago (with legitimate arguments for a longer time) and will most certainly continue for another 15 years. A lot has changed in that time and it’s fair to wonder what changes will happen in the future.
Staff writer Taylor Hodges ponders this very question in the latest Just a Bulldog Minute video and his focus isn’t on super conferences, but rather what will the college football playoff look like in the coming years?
