What Jayla Smith and Lisa Thompson Bring to Mizzou WBB
After a series of confusing events from Kellie Harper's social media accounts that saw the head coach post her 'bat signal' GIF twice, we now know the two new faces being added to the program.
On Friday afternoon, Missouri women's basketball officially signed Purdue transfer Jayla Smith, and Rutgers transfer Lisa Thompson. The pair of Big Ten veterans bring Missouri's roster count to 11, but what else do they bring?
For starters, Smith brings four seasons of experience to the program, now becoming the most experienced player on the roster. Her senior season was cut short after two games due to injury, but in 92 games throughout her first three years.
Her strongest statistical outing was the 2022-2023, in which she hit career highs in each of the five major counting stats. Smith averaged 7.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from 3-point range.
While her 3-point shooting splits have taken a dip down to 18.8 percent in her last full season, it's possible Harper's offense can unlock a the volume shooting ability Smith once had. In her first two seasons, Smith hit two or more threes while shooting at least 50 percent from deep eight times.
Smith also stands at 6 feet tall, joining now one of six Tigers to be as tall or taller. She provides valuable size to the wing rotation, along with the defensive tools to tie together the full package.
As for Thompson, she'll be entering her junior season after spending her first two years at Rutgers. Thompson's best season was also her sophomore campaign, where she averaged a career high 6.7 points, 1.9 rebounds,1.3 assists and shot 32 percent from deep while starting 20 of 31 games.
The following season, her shooting would take a major hit – dropping down to 19.2 percent from deep. Her dip in efficiency was coincided with a decrease in minutes, falling to 17.8 minutes and 13 starts.
Thompson has a legitimate chance to reach career-high marks in 3-point percentage with the Tigers, joining a team with many capable shooters and scorers to create open looks for her.
Along with her shooting, Thompson has a tight handle that she can use to carve her way to the basket. When given the opportunity, she plays with a strong sense of downhill urgency – able to push the pace and run transition.
