4 Mizzou Track and Field Athletes Earn Podium Finishes;The Buzz, Sunday, March 30, 2025
Four Missouri track and field athletes finished on the podium in the Battle on the Bayou meet in Baton Rouge, La. on Saturday.
The performance for Missouri was highlighted by first place finishes from Claudina Diaz in high jump (1.82m), and Sterling Scott in triple jump (15.78m). Finishing in second in high jump was Kristi Perez-Snyman (1.79m). Finally, Ames Burton finished second in discus (54.72m).
Along with Burton, five other Tigers set personal records; Chase Crawford in shot put (17.03m), Reage Kimrey in discus (46.08m), Burton in discus, Lasse Funk in 800m (1:48.62), Kaden Hamner in 400m (48.16).
Saturday's Mizzou Results
• Baseball lost 4-7 in Game 2, and 1-7 in Game 3 of the series against No. 7 Texas: Game 2 Recap, Game 3 Recap
• Missouri finished No. 36 out of 39 in the NCAA Men's Swim and Dive NCAA Championships
Sunday's Mizzou Schedule
• Softball at Ole Miss - Game 1: 11 a.m., Game 2: 40 minutes after the end of Game 1. Both games are on the SECNetwork+ - Watch, Live Stats
• Tennis at No. 6 LSU at 10 a.m. - Watch, Live Stats
vs. Southeastern Louisiana in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at 2 p.m.
Did you notice?
• Missouri football released episode 3 of its spring practice series, featuring an inside look at the team's meetings and practices.
• Former Missouri outfielder and current Tampa Bay Ray Kameron Misner hit his first MLB home run.
• Missouri softball will be wearing teal jerseys in Sunday's game against Ole Miss, raising awareness for ovarian cancer, in honor of former Mississippi State player Alex Wilcox.
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube