'A Jamal Roberts type of day' guides Mizzou in win over Texas A&M

Gauging how impactful Jamal Roberts' performance on Saturday is not as simple as just giving his stats — 34 rushes, 222 yards and two touchdowns — or citing his ability to have explosive runs in the second half. Instead, it begins with understanding the level of physicality he has had since high school and how everything else follows suit.

"A Jamal Roberts type of day," coined by quarterback Austin Simmons after the game, is a blend of physicality, explosive runs and constantly wearing down the defense.

"Once you just keep running the ball at them and just hitting them consistently, they're gonna give up," Roberts said. "A lot of people don't want to just keep taking hits back-to-back... this is something that you gotta be ready for and I feel like our unit is ready for that. Our whole offense is ready for that."

The St. Mary's four-star product began his high school career as a linebacker and transitioned to running back his junior year. The time spent on defense helped develop Roberts' motor, which creats opportunities like the 54-yard explosion he had in the fourth quarter.

"I was for the physicality, I wanted to hit somebody," Roberts said. "Having that physicality growing up, just being in the trenches, grinding, just having that dog in me, I love to see it, I love competition. It's just something that just drives me, it's a thrill."

Dealing with that "dog" is something that Missouri players have to face off against in practice, not just opposing teams. Linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez said that Roberts' phsyicality has been apparent since joining Missouri.

"I remember freshman year when I came in here, I think he was a sophomore, (on) inside drill man, he lowered that shoulder every time. I was like, 'Oh my goodness!' Like that's probably my welcoming to college football," Rodriguez said.

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball as TTexas A&M Aggies safety Tawfiq Byard (4) attempts the tackle during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roberts' grind has consistently picked up in the second half, especially in the last two weeks. Roberts accumulated 179 of his 211 rushing yards in the second half against Florida and against Texas A&M, added 157 rushing yards after halftime.

Against Florida, a majority of those came from his two massive runs, but when playing the Aggies, Roberts was constantly breaking down Texas A&M's defense. Before his 54-yard touchdown to put Missouri up 27-6 late, he picked up over 100 second-half rushing yards without a breakout larger than 19 yards. With Missouri up 13-3, Roberts led the Tigers' on a nearly seven-minute drive with eight rushes, 58 yards and a touchdown.

Following another performance of over 200 rushing yards, Roberts becomes the first Tiger since 2000 to have consecutive games with at least 200 rushing yards.

"When I think he can't do any more, he just does more," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "(It's) really, really impressive for him to go 34 for (222) today, two touchdowns, big time for for us."

On top of the large gains, the second half prowess and his ability to gain yardage after contact, Roberts has a major influence on the team as a leader and a captain.

"He never gets too high, never gets too low. He's neutral, but he's also goofy at the end of the day," quarterback Austin Simmons said. "He knows how to stay positive, especially when we're down. When it comes to morale, in the first half, we started off slow, but he just kept his composure and he and I just kept on talking to the guys on the sideline, make sure to let them know that we're still in this game no matter what.

"Jamal is one of a kind, he's one of the best guys I've ever been around. Throughout my entire career, he really lights up the room in general, but it's something different with him on the field. He sees each and every hole (and) crease throughout the game... He just gets better as the game goes on and that's something I haven't seen before."

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.