Missouri football snapped its two-game skid with a 28-14 victory over No. 16 Kentucky; here's the grades for every position group.

Quarterback: A

Austin Simmons had his most complete game of the season against Kentucky, going 17-for-22 and throwing for 314 yards and four touchdowns. Three hundred of his yards came through the first three quarters of action, before the Tigers elected to run the clock out in the fourth quarter.

Simmons commanded a very strong performance from the Tigers but let his receiving unit shine. On a 60-yard touchdown to Donovan Olugbode, Olugbode went for 48 yards on the ground and on a 50-50 ball to Jude James, the tight end made an impressive catch.

The Tigers' quarterback was still dealing, making the same difficult tight-window throws he's made all season, which resulted in his third-highest yards, most touchdown throws and best completion percentage in an SEC contest this season. His one interception throw keeps him away from an otherwise perfect game.

Pass catchers: A+

As previously mentioned, Missouri's pass catchers thrived Saturday, marking their best performance of the season. The Tigers impressed with several standout plays: a difficult James touchdown reception, an Olugbode juke to get to the end zone and multiple showings of sheer speed and strong route running from Naeshaun Montgomery.

Olugbode led the team with five receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns, which matched his season high. Montgomery recorded a second-best 73 yards and James' touchdown was his first of the season. Cayden Lee was the go-to third-down option, as he has been for most of the season, and finished with six receptions and 61 yards.

The unit ran crisp routes, created space and had no drops in a season-best performance.

Running backs: C

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball as Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Mi'quise Humphrey-Grace (90) makes the tackle during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jamal Roberts' recent trend of lowered production on the ground continued Saturday. For the third straight game, Roberts was held under 70 rushing yards after adding over 1,000 yards in the previous eight games.

Backups Ahmad Hardy and Preston Hatfield were stuffed at the line as well. Hardy finished with three rushes and 8 yards, while Hatfield had two rushes for two yards. The Tigers inability to pick up large gains — their game-high was seven and they averaged 2.8 yards per carry — gave Kentucky a few offensive drives near the end of the game.

Offensive line: A-

The Tigers' line has excelled in pass protection all season and reached a season-best against Kentucky. Their 93.4 pass blocking grade on PFF was their highest of the season as they allowed just one pressure on 22 Simmons throws.

Despite protecting Missouri's quarterback, the line accumulated three penalties. They also struggled to create many opportunities for Roberts, knocking their grade down slightly.

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Defensive line: B

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) throws a pass as Missouri Tigers edge Daeden Hopkins (10) defends during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Missouri's defense embodied a bend-don't-break philosophy and that was specifically highlighted on the defensive line. The line gave up 35 rushes for 158 yards but allowed just one touchdown score.

Kentucky reached the red zone seven times, but came out with just 14 points on two field goals, a touchdown and four turnovers. Daeden Hopkins led the group with six tackles and two sacks, while Donta Simpson added a sack as well. The two sophomores have been crucial for the defensive line's success this season.

Linebackers: A

Between Robert Woodyard Jr., Jeremiah Beasley and Nicholas Rodriguez, the three linebackers totaled 20 tackles, contributed to two forced turnovers and added a tackle for loss and a pass defended.

Beasley made a major impact off the bench by accumulating eight tackles and forcing a turnover on downs. With Kentucky facing a fourth-and-1 on the Tigers' 6-yard-line, Beasley punched the ball out of tight end Willie Rodriguez's hands before it could be called a catch, beginning the trend of four Wildcat turnovers in the red zone.

Woodyard would have recovered the ball had it been a fumble, but he instead scooped up a fumble later on in the game. Although Rodriguez had a quieter night, the Tigers' linebacker unit had one of its most cohesive games of the season Saturday.

Secondary: B+

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers safety Santana Banner (15) intercepts a pass against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Forcing takeaways was something Missouri's head coach Eli Drinkwitz knew the Tigers needed to do against Kentucky. That started with the secondary, who forced Kenny Minchey's season-high two interceptions and would have hauled in four without penalties.

The red zone discipline was apparent from a group that has let up 17 passing touchdowns on the season, as they allowed zero touchdowns and snagged takeaways courtesy of Sione Laulea and Santana Banner. Banner's interception came late in the fourth quarter and sealed the deal for the Missouri Tigers, a fitting end for a team that dictated the game on the defensive end.

Banner's performance alone brings this groups performance up despite giving up 288 passing yards, as the senior added a team-high 12 tackles and two tackles for loss along with elite protection.

Special teams: B

The special teams did not make much of an impact on the game and that may have been for the better. For a group that has put their print on many games through blocked kicks and punts, the ability to go under-the-radar is not a negative thing for Missouri's special teams.

DaMarion Fowlkes had no chances for returns, the Tigers attempted zero field goals and went 4-for-4 on extra points from Oliver Robbins. Brunno Reus made a short kick early in the contest but responded well, finishing with four punts for 162 yards and one inside the 20-yard line.

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