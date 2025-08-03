2 Mizzou Alumnus Earn Top-Five Finish in Event at USATF Championships : The Buzz
A trio of former Missouri Tigers track and field athletes competed Saturday on Day 3 of the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships with a chance to compete in the World Athletics Champions in Tokyo, Japan on the line. Two of those former Missouri athletes earned a top-five finish in their event.
Both Euphenie Andre and Arianna Fisher participated in the women's triple jump, with Andre's 44-foot, 9-inch leap placing her in third. Just behind her was Fisher with a 44-1¼ jump.
However, both missed the mark to qualify for the World Athletics Championships.
On the men's side, Mitchell Weber competed in the men's discus throw, with his 190-6 throw placing him 14th out of 16 competitors.
Sunday, former Missouri athletes Karissa Schweizer and Gabi Jacobs will compete in the finals for their events. A top-three finish would send them to the World Championships.
- Former Missouri pitcher Tanner Houck is set to undergo Tommy John surgery, taking him out of the remainder of the Boston Red Sox's 2025 season, and possibly the 2026 season as well. He was an All-Star in 2024.
- Former Missouri and current Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman shows his strength in a one-on-one rep at Cardinals training camp.
- A look at the interceptions from Missouri safety Jackson Hancock and linebacker Josiah Trotter that head coach Eli Drinkwitz mentioned in a press conference after practice Saturday.
