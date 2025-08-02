Alabama Quarterback Announces New Partnership: Roll Call
With fall camp underway and Alabama’s season opener just weeks away, starting quarterback Ty Simpson has signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) partnership with one of Tuscaloosa’s most recognizable bars. Innisfree Irish Pub announced the deal Friday afternoon, naming Simpson the face of its game day promotions for the upcoming season.
The bar, a longtime staple in Tuscaloosa, shared the news on Instagram with the caption: “From the field to the ‘Free, we’re proud to team up with Ty Simpson, the future of Alabama football.” The post featured Simpson alongside several of his offensive linemen, including Kadyn Proctor and Parker Brailsford, among others.
While Simpson has yet to be officially named Alabama’s starting quarterback, he remains the clear front-runner to lead the Crimson Tide under center when they open the season at Florida State on August 31.
SEC News:
Did you Notice?
- Former Alabama track and field standout Quanesha Burks earned a spot on Team USA for the World Athletics Championships with a third-place finish in the women’s long jump at the USATF Outdoor Championships. Burks recorded a season-best jump of 6.90 meters (22 feet, 7.75 inches) to secure her place on the roster for next month’s competition in Tokyo.
- Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith missed his fourth consecutive practice with the Philadelphia Eagles due to back tightness but joined the team for warmups and later ran sprints with trainers, showing progress in his recovery.
- Former Alabama women’s basketball player Christabel Ezumah announced she has signed her first professional contract with AD Cortegada, a club based in Spain.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 2, 1985: At the SEC's first kickoff function in Birmingham, replacing the old Skywriter's Tour, Crimson Tide center Wes Neighbors predicted Alabama will be vastly improved over the previous year's disappointing 5-6 finish. It was the Crimson Tide’s first losing season since 1957. "We're tired of making excuses," he said. "It's payback time for Alabama." Neighbors was joined by Coach Ray Perkins and teammate Kerry Goode. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“To my brothers: This is the moment you’ve been working for since you got that first letter postmarked Tuscaloosa in your mailbox. Remember the excitement you felt that day. You’re doing it, man. You’re here.
I would give anything to be able to take the field with my brothers one more time. So when you go out there, put every bit of yourself into every single play.
Every single play.
You never know when it might be your last.
Roll Tide!” — former Alabama defensive back Eddie Jackson, as written on the wall inside the Crimson Tide football facility (Aug. 3, 2018)