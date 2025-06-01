3 Mizzou Track and Field Athletes Qualify for NCAA Finals; The Buzz, Sunday, June 1, 2025
Three more Missouri Tigers track and field athletes qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships on the final day of Round 1 of NCAA Competitions.
Claudiana Diaz and Kristi Petez-Snyman both qualified for the women's high jump final, both recording 1.84m Saturday in Round 1.
Additionally, Alicia Burnett qualified for the women's 100m semifinal after finishing eighth Saturday with a 11.10 mark.
Earlier in the week, Missouri athletes Callan Saldutto, Valentina Barrios and Skylar Coffey also qualified for the NCAA Championships.
The national championships will run from June 11-14 in Eugene, Oregon.
Upcoming Mizzou Events:
- June 11-14; Track and Field NCAA Championship in Euguene, Oregon
Did you notice?
• Missouri women's basketball alumni Sophie Cunningham exited the Indiana Fever's game Friday with an apparent injury. The Fever's guard depth was already shaky, as Caitlin Clark is expected to miss at least the next week with an injury.
• In an updated NBA draft big board from Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Missouri guard Tamar Bates was ranked at spot No. 68, and Caleb Grill at spot No. 74.
• Asharri Charles, a four-star defensive end target for Missouri in the class of 2026, took an official visit to Florida Saturday. He's set to visit Missouri the weekend of June 6.
Countdown to Missouri football's 2025 season opener:
88 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“I love going to Columbia, Missouri. That is a really underrated campus. It shocked me when I went there because I really didn't know what to expect. I have four boys, and if they ever ended up saying they wanted to go to Missouri, I'd be very happy for them.- ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit