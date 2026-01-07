Missouri made three more additions to its 2026 roster Tuesday, earning commitments from quarterback Austin Simmons, safety JaDon Blair and running back Xai'Shaun Edwards through the transfer portal.

Simmons should be in line to be Missouri's starter for 2026, while Edwards and Blair both bring exciting potential and depth.

Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on what the three additions provide for the Tigers.

Four Missouri football players were named to the CSC academic all-district team: edge rusher Darris Smith, edge rusher Langden Kitchen, safety Trajen Greco and linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez.

Wide receiver Chris Culliver, a transfer from North Carolina chose an offer from Marshall over one from Missouri.

Missouri missed out on edge rusher Emmanuel Oyebadejo, a transfer from Jacksonville State, to Florida. He was set to take a visit to Missouri this week.

Former Missouri edge rusher Jaylen Brown will enter the transfer portal again after one season with South Carolina. Brown was a four-star prospect out of high school.

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

"Ask all these offensive linemen I dominated. They looked at me like I'm little." Shane Ray

