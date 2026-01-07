Recapping Mizzou's Busy Transfer Tuesday: The Buzz
In this story:
Missouri made three more additions to its 2026 roster Tuesday, earning commitments from quarterback Austin Simmons, safety JaDon Blair and running back Xai'Shaun Edwards through the transfer portal.
Simmons should be in line to be Missouri's starter for 2026, while Edwards and Blair both bring exciting potential and depth.
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on what the three additions provide for the Tigers.
To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.
Here's the morning buzz for Wednesday, Jan. 7.
- Wednesday Mizzou Results
- Thursday Mizzou Schedule
- Did you notice?
- Mizzou Quote of the Day:
- Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Wednesday Mizzou Results
No events scheduled.
Thursday Mizzou Schedule
Men's basketball at Kentucky at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Four Missouri football players were named to the CSC academic all-district team: edge rusher Darris Smith, edge rusher Langden Kitchen, safety Trajen Greco and linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez.
- Wide receiver Chris Culliver, a transfer from North Carolina chose an offer from Marshall over one from Missouri.
- Missouri missed out on edge rusher Emmanuel Oyebadejo, a transfer from Jacksonville State, to Florida. He was set to take a visit to Missouri this week.
- Former Missouri edge rusher Jaylen Brown will enter the transfer portal again after one season with South Carolina. Brown was a four-star prospect out of high school.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"Ask all these offensive linemen I dominated. They looked at me like I'm little."Shane Ray
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.Follow JoeyVZ_