Coffey Advances to NCAA Championship; The Buzz, Saturday, May 31, 2025
Missouri Tigers thrower Skylay Coffey punched his ticket to the discus finals at the NCAA Track and Field Championships, which begin June 11 in Eugene, Oregon.
The senior posted a personal best in the discus with a throw of 58.93 meters (193-4) to earn a ninth-place finish in the West Regional Championships.
Competing alongside Coffey in the discus was fellow Missouri senior Tarique George, who closed out his season with a personal best of his own with a top distance of 57.97m (190-2) for a 13th-place finish. Each of the thrower's marks crack the top-10 distances in program history, placing fifth and eighth, respectively.
Sterling Scott capped off the Tigers' competition for the day, closing out his season with a 14th-place finish in the triple jump. The sophomore's best distance occurred on his first jump, reaching a mark of 15.84m (51-11.3/4).
Coffey is the third Tiger to qualify for the National Championships with senior Callan Saldutto and Valentina Barrios in the men's and women's javelin respectively.
The Regional Championships conclude on Saturday in College Station, Texas.
Saturday’s Mizzou Schedule
- As announced by the Mizzou football X (Twitter) account, head Coach Eli Drinkwitz, offensive coordinator Kirby Moore and defensive coordinator Corey Batoon will be featured in the upcoming College Football 26 video game.
- Missouri Soccer welcomes former North Texas goalkeeper coach Austen Parker as the newest addition to the Tigers' coaching staff.
- The Tigers bolstered their softball roster with the recent commitment of East Carolina junior outfielder Emma Jackson.
- Mizzou defensive tackle has been announced a special guest for the grand opening of the new Hibbett store location in Columbia.
"Games are fast so I have to adjust to the speed of the- Anthony Robinson II
game. So it’s important to getting better each game and getting my reps in."
