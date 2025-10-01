Dawn Sullivan Reflects on Mizzou Volleyball at Season's Midway Point
Missouri Tigers volleyball holds an 8-5 record halfway through the 2025 season, but that doesn't tell the whole story. Missouri has been on the road for 12 of those 13 matches, having only played at Hearnes Center once –– falling to the then No.-5-ranked Stanford Cardinal 3-1.
Along with losing to the Cardinal, the Tigers have lost their other three matchups to ranked opponents, falling 3-1 to No.-15-ranked TCU, 3-1 to No.-13.-ranked Texas A&M and 3-0 to No.-2-ranked Texas.
When head coach Dawn Sullivan had a definitive answer when asked what she learned from Missouri's losses to Texas and Texas A&M.
"Mizzou volleyball is pretty good," Sullivan said. "They know how to compete, I thought the whole match vs. Texas, we really competed and went after it vs. the No. 2 team in the nation... I think this team has a lot more in them, and you'll continue to see that grow as we go throughout the season."
The Tigers have played two of their 15 Southeastern Conference matches, but are ready for the challenge that the rest of the matches will bring, despite early-season struggles.
"Sure I'm supposed to think about wins," Sullivan said. "But I really look at the development of our team... I think we played some really tough competition [this first week]. I'm really excited to see what comes out at home. "
One of those developed players is senior libero Maya Sands, who leads the SEC in digs per set.
"Maya sands makes impact wherever she is," Sullivan said. "Whether it's on the court, off the court, doesn't matter... when she shows up every day, it's consistent. She gives the same intensity, the stable level of competition, every single day, she shows up the same... she means a lot to this team, just really, just really impressed with what she's always done."
As for Sullivan's comments about returning to Clumbia, Missouri has only played one home match this year, in which fans packed Hearnes Center for the matchup against Stanford. Sullivan knows that Tigers' fans a crucial to providing the electric environment in Columbia that benefits her team.
"Hearnes is special," Sullivan said. "We're fired up to get back, to feel these fans, to feel the energy Hearnes, just really excited to get back home."
The Tigers begin a brief two-game home stand by hosting Arkansas Oct. 3, then Oklahoma Oct. 5 before hitting the road again to take on Florida Oct. 10. Missouri is the No.-21-ranked team in the American Volleyball Coaches Association rankings, and will look to boost that number as the season goes along, which will only be possible if the Tigers can compete in conference play.