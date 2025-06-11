Exciting Rule Change Coming to College Basketball; The Buzz, Wednesday, June 11, 2025
A rule that's changed the game in the NBA is now coming to men's college basketball. Head coaches will now be able to challenge calls, including goaltending, out-of-bounds, charges and more.
This is a rule change that seems to have been long overdue. It's one that changes the flow of games and creates for conversation and oversight over potential missed calls. Coaches can make this challenge at any point in the game, as well.
The rule is very similar, if not the exact same, to the one implemented in the NBA. Teams must have a timeout to use the challenge; teams will get another challenge if they win the first one and they will lose it in general if the first one is unsuccessful.
Other recent rule changes made by the NCAA:
- Officials will have the option to call a Flagrant 1 foul when a player is contacted to the groin. A Flagrant 1 foul results in two free throws for the offended team and possession of the ball. Previously, officials could only call a common foul or deem it a Flagrant 2 foul, in which the player receives an ejection, and the offended team receives two free throws and possession of the ball.
- If a player uses the rim to gain an advantage, it will be a basket interference violation.
- If one of the shot clocks becomes inoperable, the shot clock at the other basket will remain on. Previously, both clocks would be shut off until both are operable.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
78 days.
Did you notice?
- A former Missouri Tigers forward and long-time NBA player could be making the move to the bench of the Phoenix Suns.
- A future Missouri golfer, incoming freshman Reese Roberts, will participate in the 2025 Toyota World Junior Cup.
- A glance into the first Missouri basketball practice of the offseason with a new-look roster:
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“I don’t like to look back too much, it makes me feel old … Coming from college I thought that film was crystal clear and good, but we watch it now and you can’t even see me throwing the football it was so bad. Yeah, so looking back makes me feel old so I don’t really do it that much.”- Blaine Gabbert
