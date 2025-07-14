Former Missouri Tiger Sophie Cunningham Reaches 1,500 Career Points: The Buzz
Former Tiger Sophie Cunningham reached her 1,500th career point in the WNBA on Sunday, July 13. Cunningham made the achievement halfway through the second quarter of the Indian Fever and Dallas Wings game. She did so in her 198th career game.
Cunningham was drafted in 2019 by the Phoenix Mercury as the 13th overall pick. Cunningham joined the Fever this season as a guard in her seventh year in the league. While she was with the Mercury, she averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
- Sam Horn, a right-hand pitcher and quarterback for the Tigers RHP, was not selected in the first three rounds of the 2025 MLB Draft. The draft will continue today with 17 more rounds remaining.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
45 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
I'm not a marathon runner, but I've studied enough and have run a little bit in my time. There's a high percentage of people that sign up to run a marathon that never finish it. … Once you hit mile-marker 20, human nature tells you, 'That's really, really hard.' And a lot of people drop out. (The players) realize that they've done a lot of work, they've gotten up to that point, and you can see the finish line. Now you've got to go take it.- Barry Odom
