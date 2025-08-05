Former Mizzou CB Suffers Shoulder Injury in Lions Practice: The Buzz

And just like that…𝙎𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙊𝙉 𝙏𝙄𝘾𝙆𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝘼𝙍𝙀 𝙎𝙊𝙇𝘿 𝙊𝙐𝙏‼️



🎟️: https://t.co/KVDE2OfapO (https://t.co/KVDE2OfapO) pic.twitter.com/NHNkzJx8GG