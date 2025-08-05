Former Mizzou CB Suffers Shoulder Injury in Lions Practice: The Buzz
Former Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. suffered a shoulder injury in a Detroit Lions practice Saturday that could keep him out of action for a significant period of time.
Not much is known as of yet regarding the timeline of Rakestraw's injury recovery, but from what Lions coach Dan Campbell had to say Monday, it doesn't sound like a quick time frame.
"Tough to say. It's a shoulder. I think it's gonna be a while, at best," Campbell said of the injury.
Since being selected to Detroit in the second-round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Rakestraw has battled injuries that have kept him from really getting the ball rolling at the professional level. In eight games last season, he put up two solo tackles and two assist tackles.
Rakestraw played in 36 games and started 32 times for Mizzou across his four-year career, finishing with 107 combined tackles, 24 pass deflections, eight tackles for a loss and an interception. Even then he dealt with a couple injuries, including a groin injury in 2023 and a torn ACL in 2021.
This is just yet another obstacle that the West Dallas, Texas, product will have to overcome.
Did you notice?
- While Missouri secured the commitment of four-star receiver Jabari Brady, Michigan is currently trying to pry him away from the Tigers:
- Mizzou has completely sold out its season ticket allotment for the 2025 season:
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
23 days.
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube