Former Mizzou Player, Coach Carl Reese Passes Away: The Buzz
Carl "Bull" Reese passed away on Thursday.
Reese was a football player at Missouri in the 1960s, playing for Dan Devine. He played at the running back position, and his nickname of "Bull" came from his fierce running style.
Aside from playing football, Reese also worked as a defensive coordinator for the Tigers later in the 1970s and '80s. He began in 1977 and stayed until 1982.
Whether it was as a college athlete or later as a coach on the defensive side of the ball, Reese spent a lot of time in Missouri. He was also a native of the Show-Me State, hailing from Springfield, Mo.
He served as a coach for 40+ seasons. Other than filling the position of defensive coordinator for Missouri, his stints included serving as the defensive coordinator at LSU, Texas, and some other programs.
Reese worked as a DC for six different schools across 31 years. He also coached one United States Football League team.
Here’s the Buzz for Friday, September 26, 2025:
Mizzou Weekend Schedule
- Gans Creek Classic on Friday in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Stats
- Softball vs. Missouri State at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Columbia, Mo.
- Soccer vs. No. 15 Mississippi State at 7:00 p.m. Friday in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Stats
- Volleyball at No. 2 Texas at 8 p.m. Friday in Austin, Texas— Watch, Stats
- Football vs. UMass at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Listen, Stats
SEC News
SEC Daily: Graham’s Predictions for the Biggest SEC Games of Week 5
Did you notice?
- Missouri football is set to face UMass for homecoming. Mizzou Athletics posted a timeline for game day, including when the parade will occur.
- Men's basketball held its first practice ahead of the 2025-26 season. The Tigers compete in an exhibition on Oct. 24 before officially opening their season against Howard on Nov. 3.
- Baseball posted its fall roster ahead of the season.
- There are seven former Tigers who will suit up for NFL Prime Time, including Armand Membou.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"He was just, just an unbelievable friend and, and teammate to, to everybody. I do consider it a blessing to be able to say that I lined up with him."- Jerricho Cotchery on Brad Smith
Check out our social media...
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube