Former Mizzou QB Drew Lock Returns to Seattle; The Buzz, Saturday, April 12, 2025
Mizzou alum, Drew Lock, is returning to the Seattle Seahawks after spending this past season playing for the New York Giants. Lock and the Seahawks have agreed to a two-year deal worth $5 million.
Lock has totaled 6,354 yards across 5 seasons in the NFL. The Denver Broncos selected him with the 42nd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. After three seasons with the Broncos, Lock was included in the trade package Denver sent to the Seahawks in exchange for Seattle's franchise quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Geno Smith ultimately edged out Lock for the starting slot for the 2022 season. While Lock didn't take a single snap in 2022, he received two starts in 2023. Lock earned one win and suffered one loss as the starter, passing for 477 yards while tossing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Lock hit free agency in the 2024 offseason and ultimately signed a one-year deal with the Giants. His time in New York had its up and downs. Beginning the year as the backup to Daniel Jones, Lock took over as the go-to starter across the Giants final five games of the season after the team released Jones. Through this stretch, Lock and the Giants went 1-4, earning their lone victory over the Colts in Week 17, where Lock threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns.
This offseason also saw the Seahawks acquire Sam Darnold, who will likely be the team's starter for the 2025-2026 season. That leaves Lock in a familiar position, returning to the backup quarterback role he's held throughout the last several seasons.
Saturday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Track and Field a the Cougar Invitational in Edwardsville, Ill, Stats
- Soccer vs. Central Missouri at 1 p.m. in Columbia
- Softball vs. No. 15/16 Mississippi State at 2 p.m. in Starkville, Stats
- Baseball vs. Florida at 4 p.m. in Gainesville, Stats
Mizzou Results
- Mizzou tennis lost to No. 9 Tennessee 1-4 in Columbia, Stats
- Mizzou Softball lost to No. 15/16 Mississippi State 7-0 in Starkville, Read
Did you notice?
- Missouri quarterback Brady is looking ahead to the NFL Draft later this month, but in the mean time, Cook has has showcased his arm talent on the mound for his hometown St. Louis Cardinals, throwing out the honorary first pitch.
- Mizzou Men's golf earned 4 top-10 finishes for the first time in three years, highlighted by Mattias Varjun's first career title.
