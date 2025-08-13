Former Mizzou QB Exits NFL Practice With Injury: The Buzz
Former Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook left a joint practice along with the New York Giants early on Tuesday with an apparent ankle injury. Cook left the practice field on the cart.
According to Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, Cook will be fine. It's not clear what caused the injury or which ankle was injured. He dealt with an ankle problem throughout the 2024-25 season, which led to many issues on the Missouri offense.
Cook was not drafted in the 2025 NFL draft, but was picked up as an undrafted free agent quickly after the draft ended. He's now competing for a roster spot with the Jets.
Justin Fields is expected to be the starter for the Jets this season. An injury to veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor that's expected to keep him out for the remainder of the preseason could give Cook the spotlight he needs to potentially earn a practice squad spot.
Did you notice?
- Missouri volleyball will kickstart their season Saturday in a scrimmage at Mizzou Arena.
- Missouri locked in an unoffical visit with top-50 2028 guard Brady Pettigrew October 11.
- Missouri softball freshman Avery Porter was named to the Canada U18 National Team. She'll represent her country at the World Baseball Softball Confederation women's world cup at the end of September.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
17 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"He had God-given ability. He was such a natural. It seemed like he ran so effortlessly, but he was a good, hard worker. Our teammates could see he was something special."- Johnny Roland on Roger Wehrli
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube