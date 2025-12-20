Jets’ Plans for Aaron Glenn Shared by NFL Insider Amid Rough First Season
The Jets moved on from Robert Saleh last season after a 2–3 start to a year that finished 5–12, a record that had New York picking seventh in the 2025 NFL draft. In an attempt to flip the culture, owner Woody Johnson and his front office tabbed Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, a major part of the impressive Dan Campbell-led turnaround in Detroit.
Sometimes things get worse before they get better.
The Jets are just 3–11 this season, with the gambit to start Justin Fields at quarterback clearly failing. New York remains at square one, tied for the fourth-worst record in the league and in line for the No. 5 pick entering Week 16. It is rare for coaches to only get one year, and according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Jets are staying the coarse with Glenn for 2026:
“I’m told that ‘one-and-done’ was never under consideration. Glenn’s job is safe, and agents around the league are operating with the understanding that his position won’t be open. The organization recognizes this rebuild will take time. This season has been about evaluating the roster, establishing a foundation and culture and trusting Glenn’s long-term plan.”
Given the state of the franchise entering the season, that is only fair. Barring a major step forward from Fields, New York wasn’t built for immediate success, and after his benching the team has committed further to a rebuild.
Trading Sauce Gardner to the Colts for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys for an additional first- and second-rounder is further proof that the Jets are re-aligning to build around a future franchise quarterback, and Glenn will likely get the chance to have a say in whomever that will be.