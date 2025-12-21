Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Jets vs. Saints)
The New Orleans Saints are once again without starting running back Alvin Kamara, as he's been ruled out for Week 16 with knee and ankle issues.
Kamara has not played since Week 12, and there's a chance that the Saints could shut the veteran down for the rest of the regular season since they are alreay eliminated from playoff contention.
In addition to Kamara, the Saints will be without rookie Devin Neal, who was placed on injured reserve after getting hurt in Week 15. Neal's season is now over, leaving Evan Hull and Audric Estime as the two healthy backs in the New Orleans running back room.
It's unclear exactly how Estime and Hull will split touches in Week 16, but both players had a role after Neal went down in Week 15 against Carolina.
This week, the Saints are home favorites against the New York Jets, who are one of the worst teams in the NFL this season.
This season, Kamara has 131 carries for 471 yards and a score while also making an impact in the passing game, catching 33 of his 39 targets for 186 yards. At 30 years old, one has to wonder if his best days are behind him as a lead back in the NFL.
Here's a look at how to bet on the Saints with Kamara sidelined once again in Week 16.
Best Saints Prop Bet vs. Jets
Evan Hull Anytime TD (+265)
The Jets have struggled to stop the run in the 2025 season, allowing 4.4 yards per carry and 18 rushing scores, the fifth-most in the NFL.
That sets up well for Hull and Estime to make an impact in this game, but neither appeared to pull away with the job in Week 15 after Neal went down with a hamstring injury. Hull had four carries for 12 yards and played 31.9 percent of the snaps while Estime had three carries for 11 yards (and three catches for 39 yards) and played 36.2 percent of the snaps.
Oddsmakers seem to think Estime will be the lead back on Sunday, setting him at +145 to score, but I don't mind taking Hull at a more favorable price (+265) since I believe these backs will split time against a bad run defense.
