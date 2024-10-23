Former Mizzou QB Selected to SEC Legends Class; The Buzz, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024
Former Missouri Tigers quarterback Chase Daniel was recently selected into the 2024 SEC Legends Class. Daniels was a successful quarterback with the Tigers during his time and served multiple stints in the NFL on various teams.
The newly minted list of SEC Legends is full of former college football stars, with names like former Texas quarterback Vince Young, Tennessee safety Eric Berry and Mississippi State defensive lineman Fletcher Cox highlighting it. Here is each team's selection to the 2024 SEC Legends Class:
- Alabama Crimson Tide: OL Barrett Jones
- Arkansas Razorbacks: S Ken Hamlin
- Auburn Tigers: OL Marcus McNeil
- Florida Gators: QB Rex Grossman
- Georgia Bulldogs: WR Terrence Edwards
- Kentucky Wildcats: RB Dicky Lyons Sr.
- LSU Tigers: OL Andrew Whitworth
- Ole Miss Runnin' Rebels: RB Dexter McCluster
- Mississippi State Bulldogs: DL Fletcher Cox
- Missouri Tigers: QB Chase Daniel
- Oklahoma Sooners: HC Barry Switzer
- South Carolina Gamecocks: LB Corey Miller
- Tennessee Volunteers: S Eric Berry
- Texas Longhorns: QB Vince Young
- Texas A&M Aggies: OL Luke Joeckel
- Vanderbilt Commodores: P Ricky Anderson
Daniel recorded 12,515 yards, 101 touchdowns, and 41 interceptions in four years with the Missouri Tigers. He spent 13 seasons in the NFL as a starter and consistent backup, playing for seven different teams in his professional years.
Today's Schedule
Nothing today.
Did You Notice?
- 4-star Missouri football defensive line target Tobi Haastrup has announced his commitment date. He recently was on campus to visit the Missouri Tigers and is heavily considering them as an option.
- Mizzou hockey takes on the Illinois Fighting Illini in hockey on October 25 and 28.
Check out our social media...
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Facebook: MizzouCentral
- YouTube
- Newsletter
More from Mizzou On SI:
Everything Eli Drinkwitz Said to Preview Alabama
Eli Drinkwitz Praises Alabama's Ryan Williams' Natural Talent
Brady Cook's Injury Status Unclear Ahead of Alabama Game