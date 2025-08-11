Mizzou Central

Former Mizzou WR Luther Burden III Makes His NFL Debut: The Buzz

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Izabelle Cool

Nov 9, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Luther Burden III made his NFL debut Sunday night with the Chicago Bears. He successfully caught two passes in the Chicago Bears' Week 1 preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

Former Shepherd University quarterback Tyson Bagent connected with the former Missouri wide receiver for a total of 29 yards, including one on third-and-long. The catch gave the Bears a 16-yard gain that resulted in a first down.

After the game, Bears head coach Ben Johnson spoke highly of rookie Burden, offering nothing but praise for his performance.

Everything we've thought about him as a weapon with the ball in his hands has shown up since Day 1.

Ben Johnson, Bears head coach

Burden played against former Missouri teammate, Theo Wease Jr., now a wide receiver for the Dolphins. Wease had one catch for five yards in the game.

Did you notice?

  • Former Missouri point guard Sean East II made history in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.
  • Missouri football has invited defensive lineman Jahadi White and cornerback Trashundon-Neal to the Kansas Border War game on Sept. 6 at Faurot Field. Both players are from Missouri. White is from St. Louis and plays for Chaminade College Prep, while Neal is from Liberty and plays for Liberty North High School.
  • White, a 6-foot-8 and 220-pound player, has received offers from Sacramento State and Washington State to play football. However, he is a dual-sport athlete, playing basketball too, and the son of Jahadi White Sr., a Georgetown alum who played for seven seasons in the NBA.
  • Neal is a three-star cornerback with offers from Central Arkansas, Illinois State and Missouri State. He is 6-foot and 170 pounds.

Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:

17 days.

Mizzou Quote of the Day

He (Blaine Gabbert) works so stinking hard in practice.

Andy Reid on Blaine Gabbert

Check out our social media:

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

manual

Published
Izabelle Cool
IZABELLE COOL

Izabelle is a master’s candidate at the University of Tennessee studying Sports Management. She received her Bachelor of Journalism with an emphasis in Sports Broadcast from the University of Missouri in 2024. She has been covering wrestling for Missouri On SI since 2023 and has covered wrestling for the Ohio State Buckeyes On SI and Iowa Hawkeyes On SI since 2024. Additionally, Izabelle has covered various Olympic sports, including track and field, soccer, and tennis, since 2021 with other outlets.

Home/All Things Mizzou