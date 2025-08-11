Former Mizzou WR Luther Burden III Makes His NFL Debut: The Buzz
Luther Burden III made his NFL debut Sunday night with the Chicago Bears. He successfully caught two passes in the Chicago Bears' Week 1 preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.
Former Shepherd University quarterback Tyson Bagent connected with the former Missouri wide receiver for a total of 29 yards, including one on third-and-long. The catch gave the Bears a 16-yard gain that resulted in a first down.
After the game, Bears head coach Ben Johnson spoke highly of rookie Burden, offering nothing but praise for his performance.
Everything we've thought about him as a weapon with the ball in his hands has shown up since Day 1.- Ben Johnson, Bears head coach
Burden played against former Missouri teammate, Theo Wease Jr., now a wide receiver for the Dolphins. Wease had one catch for five yards in the game.
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri point guard Sean East II made history in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.
- Missouri football has invited defensive lineman Jahadi White and cornerback Trashundon-Neal to the Kansas Border War game on Sept. 6 at Faurot Field. Both players are from Missouri. White is from St. Louis and plays for Chaminade College Prep, while Neal is from Liberty and plays for Liberty North High School.
- White, a 6-foot-8 and 220-pound player, has received offers from Sacramento State and Washington State to play football. However, he is a dual-sport athlete, playing basketball too, and the son of Jahadi White Sr., a Georgetown alum who played for seven seasons in the NBA.
- Neal is a three-star cornerback with offers from Central Arkansas, Illinois State and Missouri State. He is 6-foot and 170 pounds.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
17 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
He (Blaine Gabbert) works so stinking hard in practice.- Andy Reid on Blaine Gabbert
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube