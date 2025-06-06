Freshman Catcher Commits to Mizzou Softball; The Buzz, Friday, June 6, 2025
Missouri softball added an athlete to its roster with incoming freshman Jaley James, who is a catcher. Her addition comes at a good time, as the Tigers are losing Julia Crenshaw to graduation.
James represents Missouri's second catcher on the roster, with the other being junior Stefania Abruscato.
James took to X to announce her commitment. Her decision may have come as a surprise to some, as she originally committed to North Texas in 2023 but changed her mind.
Hailing from Grandview, Texas, James played softball at both Grandview High School and with an 18U travel team based in Norman, Oklahoma. As a senior, she had a .690 batting average. She also logged eight home runs.
- Missouri gymnastics welcomed transfer Sara Wabi "home." Wabi transferred from Illinois State, where she primarily competed on bars and floor in 2024.
- Missouri righty pitcher Seth McCartney announced he will be leaving the team. The Tigers have lost seven pitchers to the transfer portal.
- Senior Tarique George and freshman Brooke Sawatzky were named to the Track and Field SEC Community Service Team. George competes in the throwing events, while Sawatzky competes in the heptathlon.
"What he's most like is a power forward in the NBA."- Ernie Zampese on Kellen Winslow
June 6, 2006: Missouri men’s lacrosse coach Kyle Hawkins became the first openly gay male head coach of an intercollegiate Division I-A athletic team.
June 6, 2006: Pitcher Max Scherzer became Mizzou’s first-ever Major League Baseball first-round draft pick when the Arizona Diamondbacks selected him with the 11th-overall selection.
