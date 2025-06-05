Mizzou Football Official Visit Preview: June 6 Through June 8
Another weekend of official visits is in the cards for the Missouri Tigers as they still await their third commitment, and more, in the 2026 class. Despite gaining ground for multiple prospects last weekend, Missouri is still looking for another commitment.
This coming weekend features more four-star talent, among other potentially impactful three-stars. Landing any of the to-be-mentioned players would be big for the Tigers, not only for recruiting momentum, but because of their fits with the team.
Here's a look into the next weekend of offiial visits for the Missouri Tigers.
June 6th through June 8th
- 4-Star EDGE Asharri Charles
- 4-Star OL Brandon Anderson - Named Missouri as a finalist on 03/24/2025
- 4-Star LB Keenan Harris - Committed to Missouri on 05/23/25
- 4-Star ATH Jayden McGregory - Named Missouri as a finalist on 02/14/2025
- 4-Star RB TJ Hodges
- 4-Star ATH Jacob Eberhart - Named Missouri as a finalist on 05/23/2025
- 3-Star S Bradley Brown
- 3-Star TE Isaac Jensen - Named Missouri as a finalist on 03/07/2025
- 3-Star RB Maxwell Warner
- Unranked IOL Braylon Ellison
Storylines
Still without first commitment
Despite a good first round of visits, the Tigers are still without a new commitment. This isn't necessarily a bad sign for Missouri, but it likely means the players they are targeting aren't completely sold on Missouri and will explore their other visits.
There shouldn't be a sense of worry quite yet. It's still early in many of these players' recruitments and just because they take other visits doesn't mean they are not interested in joining the Tigers. The patience the coaching staff has shown so far is solid and has allowed them to throw their name in the ring for plenty of guys. They are simply waiting for decisions to be made, ones that aren't in their control.
That being said, the longer these targets aren't committed to Missouri, the more time opposing teams have to lure them away. Preventing recruits from taking other visits is an art that only the best recruiters have and is one that head coach Eli Drinkwitz is capable of excersing, he just has to make it happen.
So, who is the first guy to commit?
It still looks like the first decision will come from someone in the first round of visits, but there is one guy in this coming round that could. Three-star tight end Isaac Jensen from Omaha, Nebraska, picked up a crystal ball prediction to commit to Missouri months back and could look to make that a reality.
Four-star athletes Jacob Eberhart and Jayden McGregory, both of whom are likely to play safety in college, are two other names that could pop. Eberhart is a Missouri native with a clear love for the school, while McGregory has spoken highly of Missouri plenty of times. Both are talented and would be great additions to the class, making the chance of them joining Gavin Sidwar and Keenan Harris exciting.
New additions
This weekend, there are four new visitors on the docket. Eberhart is one of them and so is four-star running back TJ Hodges, a player who has been connected to Missouri for quite some time. The Tigers have been the leader in his recruitment, according to On3 prediction models, making this visit more exciting.
Three-star running back Maxwell Warner will also be on campus this weekend, according to 247Sports. He's from Chicago and is quickly rising up recruiting rankings, making him an exciting player at a position with minimal recruiting clarity. Unranked offensive lineman Braylon Ellison from Boonville, Missouri, will also be in town.