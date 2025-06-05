Be Patient With Eli Drinkwitz, Mizzou Football Recruiting: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down why Missouri fans need to be patient with the coaching staff as they assemble their 2026 recruiting class.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The Missouri Tigers only have two current commitments in their 2026 class, as of now. They are in the midst of a flurry of official visits and seem to be close to building on the class, but they've yet to land anyone outside of their two initial commitments.
With the influx of recent transfers and Missouri's ability to make those players impactful, that has allowed head coach Eli Drinkwitz to be more intentional with his high school recruiting.
He's said he will take fewer recruits in the 2026 class and as of now, that seems to be the case. That being said, it's time to start nailing down some recruits. If they don't soon, there will continue to be questions about Drinkwitz's goals in this recruiting class.
Official visitors from June 6th through June 8th
- 4-Star EDGE Asharri Charles
- 4-Star OL Brandon Anderson - Named Missouri as a finalist on 03/24/2025
- 4-Star LB Keenan Harris - Committed to Missouri on 05/23/25
- 4-Star ATH Jayden McGregory - Named Missouri as a finalist on 02/14/2025
- 4-Star RB TJ Hodges
- 4-Star ATH Jacob Eberhart - Named Missouri as a finalist on 05/23/2025
- 3-Star S Bradley Brown
- 3-Star TE Isaac Jensen - Named Missouri as a finalist on 03/07/2025
- 3-Star RB Maxwell Warner
- Unranked IOL Braylon Ellison
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
Check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 recruiting class and beyond.