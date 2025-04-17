How to Watch: Mizzou Gymnastics Competes in NCAA Championship Semifinal
Missouri gymnastics qualified for the NCAA Championship Semifinal for the fourth time in program history. The No. 7 Tigers will face tough competition in No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 3 Florida and No. 8 Alabama (according to the final NQS rankings).
If Missouri can finish in the top two, it will advance to the NCAA Championship Final against the top two teams among No. 2 LSU, No. 4 Utah and No. 5 Michigan State.
Missouri has its work cut out for it, as the Tigers have struggled against Oklahoma and Florida this season.
Missouri encountered the Sooners on Jan. 17, falling 197.775-196.750. While the Tigers have improved since then, Oklahoma has only grown stronger. The Sooners posted a 198.450 in the NCAA Championship Regional Final on April 6.
Aside from Oklahoma, Florida presents a challenge for the Tigers. Missouri faced the Gators on Feb. 28, falling 198.125-197.725.
If Missouri can perform at its best, and perhaps if the team recieves a little luck along the way, the Tigers can look to reach the NCAA Championship Final for the first time.
Below is full information for the meet, including streaming details.
How to Watch: Missouri in NCAA Championship Semifinal
Who: Missouri Tigers (22-8, 5-3 SEC) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (27-2, 7-1 SEC) vs. Florida Gators (21-5, 5-3 SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (6-9, 1-7 SEC)
Championship Semifinal: Thursday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m. CT
Championship Final: Saturday, April 19 at 4 p.m. CT
Where: Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas
TV: ESPN2
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers finished second at their NCAA Championship Regional Final. They scored 197.425 in the quad meet, finishing behind Oklahoma. Missouri placed above Auburn (197.325) and Arizona (196.250).
Last Time Out, Oklahoma: Oklahoma won its NCAA Championship Regional Final with a 198.450. That marked the sixth time the Sooners scored 198.000 or better this season.
Last Time Out, Florida: The Gators won their Championship Regional Final with a 197.700. They finished ahead of Alabama (197.675), California (197.575) and Oregon State (196.875).
Last Time Out, Alabama: Alabama secured second place in its Championship Regional Final behind the Gators by earning a season-high 197.675.