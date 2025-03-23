Keegan O'Toole's Prolific Wrestling Career Ends in Championship Loss ; The Buzz, Sunday, March 23
Missouri wrestler Keegan O'Toole had the chance to end his collegiate career with a third national title, but fell short in that mission, losing to Oklahoma State's Dean Hamiti in the Men's Wrestling Championship in Philadelphia.
O'Toole entered Saturday night's matchup undefeated through his first 20 matchups of the season. He dealt with an injury that kept him out of the final stretch of the regular season.
Despite the loss, O'Toole still ends his career as one of the most accomplished athletes in program history. He earned All-American recognition in all five of his seasons with the Tigers. He's one of three wrestlers in program history to win multiple national titles.
Overall, Missouri finished 14th in the championship.
Saturday's Mizzou Results
• Softball won 3-1 over No. 1 Oklahoma: RECAP
• Baseball lost 10-17 to No. 24 Ole Miss: RECAP
• Gymnastics finished fourth in the SEC Championship: RECAP
Sunday's Mizzou Schedule
• Softball vs. No. 1 Oklahoma at noon in Columbia - Watch, Live Stats
• Baseball vs. No. 24 Ole Miss at 4 p.m. in Columbia - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
• Women's golf vs. Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla. - Live Stats
• Men's golf at The Hootie at Bulls Bay tournament
• Tennis at No. 11 Auburn at noon
Did you notice?
• Missouri softball announced it broke a program record for single-game attendance in its game against No. 1 Oklahoma Saturday, Game 2 in the series.
• Missouri women's basketball announced it will officially welcome new head coach Kellie Harper in a press conference on Monday, March 31.
• After defeating Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Drake fell to three-seed Texas Tech in Round 2 of the NCAA Tournament Saturday night.
