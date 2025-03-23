No. 18 Ole Miss tops Mizzou Baseball in 17-10 Slugfest
The baseball did not seem to want to stay in Taylor Stadium.
The Missouri Tigers' offense wasn't lacking against the Ole Miss Rebels, but it was greatly overshadowed by their opponents' offense. The Rebels tagged the Missouri Tigers for six home runs, while the Tigers had one of their own and two triples in their 17-10 loss.
This is where a majority of the runs came from in the game. Only two of the runs didn't come from home runs for Ole Miss, while seven of the Tigers runs didn't come from the long ball.
Pitching has been a sore subject for the Tigers for most of the season, this game was no different. Mizzou cycled through five pitchers and only one of them managed to keep runs off the board. The Rebels were only held scoreless in the second, seventh, eighth and ninth innings.
The only Tiger to keep runs from coming in was right-hander Ben Smith. But that was only because he came in with no outs and bases loaded in the ninth. Smith brought in all three runs that were tagged onto the pitcher before him and eventually got the three outs needed.
Left fielder Brock Daniels temporarily gave the Tigers the lead in the third inning with a three-run homer that followed an RBI single from first baseman Cayden Nicoletto. This was Daniels second home run of the season.
This was after a first inning bases-clearing triple from shortstop Jackson Lovich that had tied the game at that point.
After the deficit was seven runs, the game seemed hopeless for the Tigers. All they could do is try to salvage the game and perform the best they could.
The two guys who served as the Tiger's entire offense in the game continued to work in the seventh inning. They cut the lead to just four at the time after a single from Lovich and a triple from Daniels, who then came home on a wild pitch.
Mizzou drops to 8-13 on the season and 0-5 in conference play, while Ole Miss moves to 17-5 and 3-2 in the SEC. The Tigers will face off again for game three of the series at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 23.