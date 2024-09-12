Luther Burden III Joins The Heisman Trophy Podcast; The Buzz, Thursday, September 12, 2024
The Missouri Tigers star wide receiver has been towards the top of most Heisman Trophy candidate lists for the 2024 season. This isn't very surprising anymore, Luther Burden III is widely considered one of the best players in college football.
Burden joined The Official Heisman Trophy podcast alongside 1988 Heisman winner Barry Sanders Thursday. He discussed Mizzou football and this years team, amongst other things. The unexpected topic of the chat was about Burden choosing between football and basketball.
"When I was a freshman, football really took off," Burden said. "I was just playing football, I didn't know all that was going to come with it. I was just out there having fun."
Burden is clearly having fun with the Tigers. The 'brotherhood' is coming out and putting on a show for the fans each week. In just two weeks, Missouri has jumped for No. 11 to No. 6 in the country.
"I think what makes us so special is the brotherhood we got," Burden said. "We know that we are all we got and we got to lean on each other when the tough moments come."
Today's Schedule
- Women's Soccer at Duke in Durham, North Carolina, 6 p.m., Watch, Live Stats
Did You Notice?
- Per the Columbia Tribune, Missouri vs Boston College will be the first non-conference game that will be played at Memorial Stadium between two teams that are ranked in the AP Top 25 since an Oct. 4, 1980.
- The Boston College quarterback that the Missouri Tigers will be facing off against on Saturday was recently named one of the highest graded quarterbacks by PFF College. Junior Thomas Castellanos was third on the list with a grade of 92.4.
On This Day in Mizzou History:
September 12, 2009: Mizzou won a one-score game against Bowling Green with a final score of 27-20. The Tigers started the game down in the first quarter, but came back with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter pushed them to the win. Running back Derrick Washington rushed for 120 yards on 23 carries.
